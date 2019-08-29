Where this story came from

The Shakopee Valley News received a news tip last week indicating Rep. Brad Tabke escaped foreclosure on his Shakopee home. While it could be considered a personal issue, my editors and I decided to report on the story because Tabke is a public figure handling taxpayer dollars, and public figures forfeit much of their privacy when they run for office. We recovered the notice of pendency on the foreclosure of Tabke's house from the Scott County courthouse. I tried to get comments from GOP adversaries as well as DFL supporters to round out the story, but they either declined to comment or did not respond to my messages or phone calls. So instead, I added a bit of context to Tabke's situation. In short, pre-foreclosures in Minnesota are common, and most of the time, occupants who receive a notice of pendency are able to pay off their dues before the house reaches the foreclosure stage. That's what happened in Tabke's case.

-Maddie DeBilzan