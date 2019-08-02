“Duck duck, gray duck” is a name only Minnesotans recognize. Everywhere else in the country, the popular childhood game is called “Duck duck, goose.” So it’s only natural that the Minnesota-made Gray Duck Vodka company will attempt to break the “duck duck, gray duck” world record at Canterbury Park Aug. 10 to celebrate its first year in business, according to a press release.
The Vodka brand, which is owned by former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway and Jamie Quesnel, has spread to Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota, and can be found in more than 1,000 locations across the Midwest.
According to the release, Gray Duck only uses Minnesota-grown corn and supports more than 50 charities. It raised more than $20,000 for the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital during the Twin Cities Summer Jam.
Greenway, who grew up on a pig farm in South Dakota, said in the release he hopes Gray Duck embodies the Midwest he knows well.
“We are thrilled to see how well-received Gray Duck Vodka has been in the Twin Cities,” Greenway said. “This company has achieved remarkable growth over the past year and has become a well-known brand in this market. We are excited to expand into new states, bars, restaurants and liquor stores in years to come.”
According to World Record Academy, the world’s largest “duck duck, goose” game (which is the same thing as “duck duck, gray duck”) involved 2,135 participants. According to the release, all are welcome to participate at the record-break attempt at Canterbury. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. and close at 3:30 p.m., with the game starting at 4 p.m. Players who are 21+ will receive a free drink ticket to redeem that day. More details can be found on the event’s Facebook page, and pre-registration for the attempt can be found here.