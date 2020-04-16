Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has written a letter to OSHA requesting an investigation into the recent firings of two Shakopee associates who she claims were fired as a result of advocating for increased worker protections. Amazon told the Valley News Omar's accusations are "simply unfounded" and that the individuals were terminated for violating internal policies.
According to a spokesperson from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the department currently has an open complaint about Amazon, but the nature of that complaint will not become public until after the investigation is closed. Omar’s letter states that “the employees in question helped to organize a complaint filed by a group of Shakopee facility workers with OSHA in early April.”
Shakopee is home to an Amazon fulfillment center and has been the site of protests regarding workers' rights, including one attended by Omar in December 2018.
Omar goes on to write that the OSHA complaint outlined a lack of decisive management by Amazon to protect its employees from COVID-19. Last week, employees at the facility told the Valley News they knew of at least one other associate who had contracted COVID-19. Amazon denied that any worker at the Shakopee distribution center had tested positive.
We need a full and immediate federal labor investigation into @amazon's firing Minnesota workers who are organizing for their rights and basic safety.— Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) April 15, 2020
My latest letter to @OSHA_DOL 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/sizlMbChN6
An Amazon spokesperson said if an employee were to test positive for COVID-19, the company would notify the employees at that facility. Amazon said that while other companies use the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act as a reason not to be transparent, Amazon is sharing when confirmed cases occur.
Amazon has confirmed positive COVID-19 cases elsewhere, at facilities in Lexington, Kentucky and New York’s Staten Island.
Amazon has ramped up hiring in recent weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has been a source of contention across the nation as employees have asked for more protections, including paid sick leave for at-risk staff members, screening for anyone entering the building and masks for all employees. Recently, Amazon began screening associates by taking their temperatures, and has ordered masks for everyone working in the facility. Amazon also said it has dramatically increased its cleaning at all its facilities and is providing more soap and hand sanitizer for its employees.
Amazon is offering unlimited, unpaid time off for employees who don’t feel comfortable reporting to work during the pandemic. If an associate is diagnosed, or “presumptively diagnosed,” the company said it would give them extra paid sick time.
Employees at New York’s Staten Island Amazon location walked off their jobs March 30 after widespread concerns that Amazon isn’t doing enough to protect the health and safety of workers, their families, customers, and community and public health. A petition released this month by a third-party Amazon worker's group called Athena, demanded Amazon address those concerns.
According to Athena, an employee who helped lead the protesting charge in New York was also recently fired. The Athena petition calling on more safeguards for Amazon employees has garnered more than 4,000 signatures. It calls on Amazon to provide every worker with paid leave to stay home if they need to, and demands the company to explain what it would do if COVID-19 disrupts their operations.
"We respect the rights of employees to protest and recognize their legal right to do so; however, these rights do not provide blanket immunity against bad actions, particularly those that endanger the health, well-being or safety of their colleagues," Amazon said in a statement.