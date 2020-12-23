Under the $216 million economic relief package signed into law Dec. 16, several business relief payments are available to eligible businesses through the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
Eligible business owners do not need to take any action to receive this aid, according to a release sent out by the City of Shakopee, and the program provides direct payments to businesses that are required to temporarily close or reduce services in November.
Businesses in the following categories, as reported by the Minnesota Unemployment Insurance program, may be eligible:
- Restaurants
- Cafeterias and buffets
- Caterers
- Bars
- Breweries with taprooms
- Family wineries with tasting rooms
- Distilleries with tasting rooms
- Bowling centers
- Gyms and fitness centers
The eligible businesses must also meet the program requirements, which include:
- Located in Minnesota.
- Had at least $10,000 in taxable sales in 2019.
- Filed Sales Tax returns in 2019 and 2020.
- Experienced a 30-percent drop in year-over-year taxable sales for April-September periods.
- Required to temporarily close or reduce services by Executive Order 20-99.
Eligible businesses will receive a payment based on their number of employees and participation in the state Unemployment Insurance system. The payments are considered taxable income and will be calculated as shown below:
- 1 to 20 employees: $15,000
- 21 to 100 employees: $25,000
- 101 to 300 employees: $35,000
- 301 or more employees: $45,000
More information is available on the Minnesota Department of Revenue website.
Scott County relief funding
In addition, beginning in January, Scott County businesses may apply for a new COVID-19 relief funding program, which will provide relief payments to restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses who have been partially or fully closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
Applications will open Jan. 4, 2021. The link will be made available on the Scott County CDA website when applications open, and a paper application will also be available. Applications will be processed and reviewed on a weekly rolling basis until all funds are disbursed or until March 8, 2021, according to the county.