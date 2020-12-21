Last week District 55A Representative-elect Erik Mortensen toured five bars and restaurants across the state that were open for indoor seating despite Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order to remain closed.
The tour comes amid desperate cries from restaurateurs calling for the ability to reopen for indoor seating. Many bar and restaurant owners said they fear they won’t make it through the winter if the executive order carries through the state’s coldest months.
Mortensen, a Republican, has long held the idea that the state should remain open amid the pandemic, calling Walz’s executive orders a breach of power and maintaining that Minnesotans should be able to make their own decisions regarding gatherings.
Dozens of establishments across the state reportedly opened for indoor dining and drinking last week despite a ban on those acts that took effect in November amid an increase in COVID-19 infections. Following months of operating at reduced capacity, they say, the ban pushed their finances to the brink.
The protest actions unfolded as Walz issued a new executive order Dec. 16 that eases some restrictions on the involved businesses and also on social gatherings. The new order allows the return of outdoor dining at bars and restaurants, which must adhere to a 50% capacity limit and a maximum occupancy limit of 100 people.
Indoor dining is prohibited, however, under the executive order.
'Desperate'
Some of the bars and restaurants Mortensen visited, including one in Lakeville and one in East Grand Forks, have been told by the state that their liquor licenses will be suspended for 60 days. Photos of a packed bar full of maskless customers at Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville, which Mortensen visited as part of his tour, sparked both anger and support from people on both sides of the issue.
Joe’s Diner in East Grand Forks, which Mortensen also visited, was among those to open for indoor dining last week.
“If I didn’t open now, I would have lost everything,” said Joe’s Diner owner Joe Bushaw.
On Dec. 17, bar and restaurant owners held a press conference with Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka to express their desperation.
“We’ve heard that this last executive order is like the last straw,” Gazelka said. “If they’re that desperate that they have to go against the grain to do this, we have to think about this.”
Jean Hunn, owner of Key’s Cafe and Bakery, which has nine locations around the Twin Cities, said outdoor dining isn’t going to happen in the winter.
“And telling us we can open outside is just a slap in the face,” Hunn said. “It’s like you’re mocking us.”
Mortensen said many of the owners told him they are hurt when others call them selfish for reopening “when they’ve consistently donated to causes within their community for years… and now when they’re suffering, so many in their community have turned their back on them.”
Executive Director of the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association Tony Chesak said in a recent poll conducted by the association in which 1,000 bars, restaurants and liquor stores responded, 85% of them said they “will not be here in the next 90 days if things don’t change.”
“They’ve got to pay their mortgage,” Chesak said, adding the closure doesn’t just affect bar and restaurant owners, but also their employees. “Christmas is around the corner… they have to do something to keep themselves above the water line.”
Mortensen said customers he met on his bar and restaurant tour were “extremely generous, with tips as high as $200 on a $20 meal.”
Contact tracing efforts have shown a significant number of cases in Scott County have been connected to bars and restaurants, private social gatherings and late-night outings.
At the Dec. 17 press conference, almost all of the bar and restaurant owners said they didn’t believe their establishments contributed to community spread when they were open, despite the state’s evidence that restaurants and bars do contribute to community spread. They expressed frustration that the “big box stores” and the Mall of America can remain open, while their smaller establishments are forced to remain closed.
Continued support
On Nov. 25, Mortensen hosted a “freedom celebration” at his Shakopee home ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in defiance of the then-recent COVID-19 restrictions to slow the surge in cases. He sent an invitation to Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison.
Mortensen posted on his campaign Facebook page that he invited friends who live outside of his personal residence to his home, where they will “be partaking in activities such as darts, beanbag toss and bonfire.”
“I encourage everyone else to have a safe, responsible holiday get-together this holiday season,” Mortensen said to his future constituents last month.
As for the next few weeks, Mortensen said he has no plans to stop supporting the small businesses and restaurants that remain open in defiance of the executive order.
“I will absolutely continue to support the small businesses that Governor Tim Walz’s unconstitutional and inhumane orders are impacting,” Mortensen said.
District 55A Rep. Brad Tabke, a Democrat, who lost the seat to Mortensen by a thin margin, sympathized with the difficulty restaurants are experiencing while condemning establishments that have reopened in defiance of the governor's orders.
"Any restaurants opening in defiance of the Governor's orders are endangering our entire state and putting our loved ones at risk."
Additional reporting by Matthew Guerry via Forum News Service and the St. Paul Pioneer Press