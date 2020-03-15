The Minnesota Department of Corrections recently announced it will suspend in-person visiting for at least two weeks, and the ban will likely be most felt at the Shakopee women’s correctional facility, where a high percentage of its visitors are children visiting their mothers.
According to the DOC website, the facility will explore ways to expand electronic visiting, including potential reduction or waiver of fees. But electronic visitations are nothing compared to the precious four hours the mothers at the Shakopee correctional facility get once every-other Saturday to hug, visit and play with their children.
Despite not being able to visit with children and loved ones, however, the general sentiment within the facility was disappointment, yet understanding.
Rosalyn Richards, an inmate from Minneapolis who has children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who come to visit her, said this is an emotional time for many of the women, who look forward to seeing their loved-ones in person.
“Emotionally, this has an impact,” Richards said. “But this is to the good, working for both sides, so each party is not at risk. I think it’s fair.”
Richards added most of the women feeling the brunt of the visitor ban are those with babies.
“You just can’t go emotional. You can’t go the whole picture,” Richards said. “You look at the flip side, of putting (loved ones) at risk, and it makes sense.”
Elizabeth Hawes, an inmate in Shakopee who is not a mother herself but volunteers in the parenting unit and advocates for other women who do have children, said many of her fellow inmates struggle to talk over the phone with children who are nine years of age or older.
“That 9-year-old and beyond, when you’d like that time with your mom to talk about things personally, you don’t want to talk about that over the phone,” Hawes said, adding it will be difficult for those women, specifically, to connect with their pre-teens and teenagers over the phone or through a video call.
Another blow the inmates will take due to the temporary no-visitor rule, Hawes said, was an event the correctional facility puts on each year, when the facility’s librarian puts together several different stations, each with its own learning activity and volunteer. That event has been canceled for the time being, since volunteers won’t be able to come into the facility.
“But I also think there’s a lot of people here with compromised immune systems, so everyone does understand why this is happening,” Hawes said.