Attendance numbers broke records at the Minnesota State Fair this year — and so did MVTA ridership.  

A record Minnesota State Fair attendance this year also helped Minnesota Valley Transit Authority achieve an all-time ridership record, according to a news release from the organization. 

MVTA, the public transit provider for seven communities in Dakota and Scott counties, provided more than 95,000 rides to and from the fairgrounds — a record that shattered the previous ridership record, set in 2017, by 9%.

Transit stations to the fair were located in Burnsville, Eagan and Shakopee.

“MVTA thanks riders for traveling to the fair in record-setting numbers in 2019,” MVTA Executive Director Luther Wynder said.

There were 2,126,551 visitors to the fair, according to fair representatives.

