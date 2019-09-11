A record Minnesota State Fair attendance this year also helped Minnesota Valley Transit Authority achieve an all-time ridership record, according to a news release from the organization.
MVTA, the public transit provider for seven communities in Dakota and Scott counties, provided more than 95,000 rides to and from the fairgrounds — a record that shattered the previous ridership record, set in 2017, by 9%.
Transit stations to the fair were located in Burnsville, Eagan and Shakopee.
“MVTA thanks riders for traveling to the fair in record-setting numbers in 2019,” MVTA Executive Director Luther Wynder said.
There were 2,126,551 visitors to the fair, according to fair representatives.