MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has a production department in Shakopee, opened up pre-sales for his new book, “What are the odds? From crack addict to CEO” this morning. The autobiography outlines Lindell’s struggles with addiction and how he found success after his recovery. The book costs $30, and the pre-sale guarantees that readers will be shipped the book Dec. 10, when the book officially releases.
Lindell is a crack-and-cocaine-addict-turned-Christian, who was first known for his infomercials and self-portrait cardboard cutouts advertising MyPillow in shopping malls.
Now, Lindell isn’t just the face of MyPillow — he’s becoming somewhat of a conservative superstar. He’s met with President Donald Trump and Trump staffer Kellyanne Conway on issues like opioid addiction, he gave Melania Trump pillows before she became First Lady, and he said he’s also met U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson.
The presale will help finance his upcoming app, the Lindell Recovery Network, which will help connect people struggling with addiction to Christian-based recovery centers — “the only centers that work” — Lindell said in an interview with the Valley News last month. The addict will submit their age, what they’re addicted to, and what they didn’t like about the drug, Lindell said. Then they’ll be matched with a mentor around their age who has been through the drug addiction and recovery process.
“I need a couple million dollars to launch the entire app,” Lindell said, adding that he’s already invested about $4 million of his own money for the recovery app. The presale of his book will help cover some of that cost. Lindell said he self-published the book and bought local paper to help local companies, and that he won’t be selling the book on Amazon or at bookstores.