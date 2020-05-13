Hundreds of people gathered in front of the St. Francis Medical Center Wednesday, scattered across the front yard and parking lot as they stood 6 feet apart. Many were dressed in scrubs, and most wore masks, as they faced the medical center awaiting a military flyover.
The Minnesota National Guard and Air Force Reserve partnered to conduct flyovers honoring those on COVID-19 frontlines at St. Francis Medical Center in Shakopee May 13. The flyover was one of several over medical centers across the metro.
St. Francis front line staff and Shakopee first responders (fire, EMS and police) gathered outside as two C-130 aircrafts flew low over the facility. Emergency medical personnel and other onlookers looked toward the cloudy sky with their masks and waved to the aircrafts that roared past.
Nurses who couldn’t leave the medical center waved to onlookers from the windows of, and some on the ground mouthed “thank-you” to the staff inside as people trickled back towards their cars.