West Middle School in Shakopee reported that 32 percent of its student population, or 377 students, were out with flu-related symptoms today.
One parent forwarded the Shakopee Valley News an email from a science teacher at West Middle School describing a change in this week’s schedule due to the amount of student absences.
“As you may know, there are hundreds of kids gone from school today,” the email began before explaining to parents how their sick children can make up for the missed school work.
District communications supervisor Ashley McCray said there have been a number of flu-related absences among students in the Shakopee school district the past week.
Last week, Sun Path Elementary reported 100 student absences due to flu-related illnesses. There are approximately 650 students who attend Sun Path.
When 5% of the student body is absent and reporting flu-like symptoms, school districts are required to contact the Minnesota Department of Health, and for the next three weeks, that school is marked as experiencing a flu outbreak.
According to the MDH, as of the most recent data recorded on Dec. 7, there have been 13 new flu outbreaks in schools across the state, totaling 55 outbreaks for the season. That labels the state’s flu outbreak as “regional,” which is the fourth of five levels of flu outbreak severity. The most severe level is “widespread.”
“As always, we encourage parents and guardians to keep their students home if they are exhibiting flu-related symptoms,” Superintendent Mike Redmond said in a statement. “We are taking the necessary precautions, and will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action, as needed.”
According to MDH, there have been two flu-related hospitalizations this season in the southwest metro.