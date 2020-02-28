Last week, Bill’s Toggery in downtown Shakopee opened its Custom Shoppe. 

The space was originally a post office before it became a bank that once loaned $5,000 for Charles Lindbergh to buy a plane. Lindbergh, an American aviator, rose to fame for making the first solo transatlantic airplane flight in 1927. He was raised on a farm in Minnesota. 

The bank's vault, which still exists, was converted to a dressing room with a mural depicting Charles Lindbergh’s cross-Atlantic flight from New York City to Paris in the Spirit of St. Louis. 

