A new bridge will soon connect Memorial Park to the Minnesota Valley State Trail over the Minnesota River in Shakopee.
In 2016, the Shakopee City Council voted to remove the original bridge due to structural issues. Because the Memorial Park area is culturally and archaeologically sensitive due to the presence of Native American burial grounds, the site was surveyed and analyzed by archaeologists this past summer.
The city council approved the construction of a new bridge in October, and on Dec. 1, it approved a $536,000 contract with S.M. Hentges and Sons to construct the bridge, which is anticipated to be completed by August 2021.
The bridge will be able to be utilized by pedestrians, cyclists and snowmobiles.