One of downtown Shakopee’s staples changed names and ownership Nov. 25.
Munkabeans in downtown Shakopee, formerly owned by Jessie Baker, will now be called Sit and Sip.
The new owners, Mathias and Allison Weinzierl, live in Shakopee with their two children. Allison said she and her husband have always wanted to become business owners, and when Munkabeans came along, she fell in love with it.
“The space is great, the location is perfect and we live in Shakopee so it was an easy decision to make,” Weinzierl said.
The Weinzierls said residents will see many changes to the coffee shop in the next few months. The menu will offer wine pairings, and the interior will boast new furniture.
Munkabeans recently won Southwest News Media’s Best Coffeehouse in its 2019 Best of the Best competition.
According to the coffeehouse’s website, the Shakopee location has been serving up “high-quality coffee and espresso to the locals and medium-quality stuff to the non-locals,” since 2015.
The Munkabeans in Hopkins will not be changing ownership, Baker said.
“It’s been a fun journey, but it’s time to move on,” Baker said, adding she has a baby and was stretched too thin owning two coffee shops.
The new Sit and Sip will be open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting Dec. 2.