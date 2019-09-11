Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will begin new weekday service for commuters on Highway 169 beginning Monday, Sept. 16.
The new express Route 498 is connecting commuters between Scott County and the "Golden Triangle" in Hennepin County via Highway 169, according to a news release from MVTA. MVTA’s new Route 498 is designed to serve commuters heading in either direction during peak travel times in the morning and afternoons and help relieve congestion on the busy corridor.
Trips operate non-stop between Marschall Road Transit Station and Highway 169/Valley View Road; local service along the route is available between Valley View Road and United Healthcare in Minnetonka, including Optum’s corporate headquarters in Eden Prairie. To catch a bus along this section, wave down the operator in a safe location and they will allow boarding. Commuters can also request a free transfer to Southwest Prime or Metro Transit to extend trips to other employers in the vicinity, the news release said.
At the southern end at Marschall Road Transit Station in Shakopee, connections are available to MVTA’s Route 497/499 (Shakopee Local) and Route 495 (Shakopee-Burnsville-Mall of America).
The "Golden Triangle" name relates to the shape created by the major highways surrounding the area — Highway 212 on the west; Crosstown 62 on the north; Highway 169 on the east; and Interstate 494 on the south.
Route 498 is funded through a federal grant, with a local match provided by Scott County, according to the release.
Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is the public transit provider for Shakopee and six other communities in Scott and Dakota counties. Details on Route 498 are available at mvta.com/routes.
For more information call Minnesota Valley Transit Authority Customer Service at 952-882-7500.