Shakopee Public Utilities Interim General Manager Greg Drent was selected to stay in the role permanently June 2.
Drent joined SPU as its electric superintendent in July 2016. Before coming to Shakopee, he worked as a line foreman, an electric director and public services director for the city of LeSueur. Drent also served on the board of the Minnesota Municipal Power Agency for nine years, and lives in LeSueur with his wife and three children.
The hiring of a new utilities manager comes a year after a flurry of issues between the utility and the city, which Drent said have improved since he became the interim general manager.
A history of conflict
In September 2020, the Shakopee Public Utilities Commission unanimously approved a separation agreement with former Utilities Manager John Crooks after an investigation determined he’d been earning more than the state salary cap allowed since 2017.
After the separation agreement with Crooks, Larry Koshire was appointed to serve as the SPU interim manager through an agreement with the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association, but he resigned two months later for health reasons and Drent was appointed as the new interim general manager.
But the investigation into Crooks' salary led to a contentious set of disagreements between the city and utility about fees, water quality and transparency, that culminated when the Shakopee City Council approved a ballot measure to give voters the opportunity to abolish the independent utilities commission entirely.
Voters chose to maintain the independent operation of the utility, with 58% of voters casting ballots against the abolishment of SPU.
SPU runs independently from the city, with city council-appointed commissioners who run the water and electric utility. Although uncommon, SPU isn’t the only city in Minnesota with a separate water and utilities commission. Moorhead, Rochester, Owatonna, Elk River and Austin are some examples of city councils that don’t have jurisdiction over their utilities.
Moving forward
Drent said in an interview for the position May 25 one central challenge he’d like to tackle during his time as general manager is making sure Shakopee is “poised for a water treatment plant in the future.” While he said Shakopee’s water is safe to drink right now, it’s important to look into what will happen to the city's water quality in the future.
Shakopee’s water quality is a subject the city has been critical of and SPU has defended. Instead of having one centralized treatment plant to address specific chemical levels, water is treated with chlorine and fluoride at one of the SPU well sites before it’s distributed.
The treatment at the individual well sites is cost effective, because the water stays local. But wells that are higher in nitrate levels are blended with other wells lower in nitrate — something the city has been critical of.
It’s not entirely unusual for a city to operate in lieu of a water filter plant. Rochester, for example, operates without one, with treatment at each well site just like Shakopee. Nitrate levels are considered safe throughout the city.
Transparency
Drent added he also thinks transparency between SPU, the city and the ratepayers is “key.”
“I think it’s important that we have a good working relationship (with the city),” Drent said. “We need to have regular meetings with the city and council. We need to have agreements in place so there’s understanding.”
Drent added since he became the interim general manager, he’s held four meetings in seven months with Shakopee City Administrator Bill Reynolds.
When asked about prior conflict between the city and the utility, Drent said it’s important to get agreements between the two entities in writing.
“I think there were some differences in opinions, and when nothing is written down, it’s hard to go back and say, hey, this is what we agreed upon,” Drent said, adding he now sends monthly financial updates to the city.
Drent said as for the electric side of things, Drent said he’d like to work toward more renewable energy.
Steve Lillehaug, current public works director and engineer for the city of Shakopee, was one of the final three candidates who interviewed for the general manager position, along with Jon Haukaas, the director of public works for Blaine.