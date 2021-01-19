Minnesota’s sixth Texas Roadhouse has plans to build in Shakopee this year.
The Western-themed restaurant, which specializes in sirloin steaks and is also known for its hot rolls and homemade cinnamon butter, submitted an application to the city in May 2020 to be located on the east side of Shakopee at 8160 Old Carriage Court N., in the Southbridge development.
According to its website, Texas Roadhouse restaurants tend to be 6,700 to 7,500 square feet, with seating for 291 guests. Each restaurant features a custom-made mural that reflects the surrounding community.
The permit applicant, whose address is listed in Illinois, and Texas Roadhouse corporate did not respond to requests for comment on the new restaurant. However, Shakopee Crossings developer Steve Soltau confirmed that the goal was to break ground on the restaurant in the spring. It has not been confirmed when the restaurant would open to the public.