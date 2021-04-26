Shakopee Police Officer Nick Bengston was named the 2020 Shakopee Police Officer of the Year at a Shakopee City Council meeting April 20.
Bengston, a six-year veteran with the Shakopee department, who was also named the 2020 Investigator of the Year by the Tri-County Law Enforcement Association, was recognized at the meeting for his “leadership, work ethic, positive attitude and the example he sets for younger officers at the department,” according to an announcement from the city.
Bengston had several roles throughout the department in the last year, including a patrol officer, field training officer and a member of the proactive policing unit.
"Bengtson upholds the mission of the Shakopee Police Department and is an excellent representation of this award," Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate said.