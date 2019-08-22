An early morning apartment fire in the 300 block of Lewis Street in downtown Shakopee caused no injuries, firefighters on the scene said, although three cats inside the building at the time of the fire are missing.
The building housed two apartments. The one-bedroom apartment on the left-hand side is where the fire started, and it was unoccupied except for the cats. Firefighters arrived on scene around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 to find heavy fire and smoke coming through the roof of the unit and they were able to contain the fire to that unit, according to a news release from the city. The fire appears to have started in the kitchen.
That apartment displayed significant damage. The adjacent apartment, which was also unoccupied at the time of the fire, showed signs of smoke damage, firefighters on the scene said.
Firefighters said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.The state fire marshal is investigating the incident. At this time, the unit appears to be a total loss. Departments from Mdewakanton Public Safety, Chaska and Savage provided mutual aid. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.
One firefighter from the Chaska Fire Department was treated on site for heat exhaustion.