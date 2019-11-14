When Robert Van Bergen waited at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for the second time to spend eight more months in Vietnam, he was certain that this time around, he was going to die. At 19 years old, he had seen more through his eager eyes than most people would care to see in a lifetime. And he counted himself lucky. You see, Van Bergen was an army clerk who kept attendance records. He never had to see live combat.
But he did see two dozen caskets blanketed by American flags on the Vietnam tarmac when he landed in the jungle he said reeked of death. He heard cries ring the air when rockets rained down on his artillery unit, which was a target because it boasted the largest helicopter port in the world. He had to see the casket of a dear friend who drank too much and accidentally blew himself up 48 days before he was due to come home.
Van Bergen said everyone always asks him what it felt like to kill someone. He doesn’t know, he said. He never had to look into the eyes of anyone he killed. He killed people, sure, with rockets he sent out. But he never saw it happen. Perhaps that’s what kept him sane. Or maybe he was already prepared for the bloodshed associated with war, because war was in his blood.
Van Bergen’s grandfather Albert lost his right leg to a sniper in World War I. His great-uncle Joe died on the French coast as a Navy seaman in the same war. Uncle Jim was stationed in the Navy in the Korean War, out on the Mediterranean Sea. Uncle Richard lied about his age and was an Army private in World War II when he was just 14 years old. Uncle Irvin was partially blind, but he still served, at Fort Snelling during World War II. Van Bergren’s brothers enlisted, too. Jimmy served during the Vietnam War. Donald died one week before he was supposed to start basic training. Jerry was a career Air Force veteran.
The list goes on and on.
'Live for today'
Since the first world war, there have been 20 veterans in Van Bergen’s family. And Van Bergen has even found letters between generations-old family members who fought in the Revolutionary War and the Civil War.
On March 9, 2003, the Star Tribune wrote a cover story in its variety section about the Van Bergen family’s history of veterans. The article is framed in front of an American flag in Van Bergen’s entryway. It’s the first thing you’ll see when you walk into his split-level Shakopee house, where he and his wife have built a life together, after he endured his brother’s death and his father’s death and the smell of death in the jungles of Vietnam.
“You learn to live only for today,” Van Bergen said. “You better just live for today.”
Despite Van Bergen’s military family history, nobody ever talked about bombs or guns or death or camouflage at the Thanksgiving dinner table.
“None of them ever talked about war,” Van Bergen said. “I think it’s so traumatic for people who have been in combat.”
Van Bergen said although Vietnam was traumatic, it wasn’t horrifying in the way many people had to experience war.
Van Bergen said seeing the poverty in Vietnam was probably what scarred him the most. He remembers a time when an orphan boy traveled with his sister from one station to the next, selling her as a prostitute to soldiers.
“I found that really hard, to see what war does to people,” Van Bergen said. “Just the inhumane things…” he trailed off.
In the midst of the horrific, Van Bergen was sunburned on the beach, got his ears pierced (he was almost sent home for that offense) and bought a monkey from a villager in exchange for a pack of Salem cigarettes.
For him, the greatest trauma occurred outside the bounds of war: when his father verbally abused him before he left for Vietnam, and when he was spat at, threatened and sworn at after returning home from the war.
Van Bergen remembers walking into bars and being called a “baby killer.” He remembers a time when he was hitchhiking, and three men picked him up off the side of the road. It didn’t take him long to realize they were driving him somewhere to beat him up. Van Bergen broke himself out of the car at the next stoplight.
“I didn’t want to be a hero or anything,” Van Bergen said. “I just wanted to be respected.”
Van Bergen and his wife Beth married three years after he returned from Vietnam, in 1974. They have two sons and one daughter, with eight grand kids. None of their children joined the military. Not because he didn’t want them to, Van Bergen said, but because he was always honest with his children about what it meant to serve for the country, and the costs that could come with it. When a recruiter came to their front door while his kids were in high school, Van Bergen insisted on sitting in on the meeting.
“I didn’t want them to be misled,” he said, adding that sometimes, being in the military is romanticized.
Van Bergen walks proudly. His leather jacket is patched with a Vietnam War symbol. His license plate marks his car as owned by a veteran. He's proud of the war he played a part in. He's proud to be part of a family that serves.
But in a poem submitted to the Shakopee Valley News, Van Bergen writes about the disrespect he endured after returning to the United States. He said after seeing the respect strangers showed toward his veteran relatives, he was expecting the same kind of reverence. He was wrong.
"For more than 40 years, I've asked myself 'why?' Why did it go on, the killing and the hate, while Washington sat on the Hill in debate? Why did I come home, to be spat at and hissed, and made to feel like I'd never been missed?"