Drivers traveling on Highway 169 northbound are encouraged to take another route Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Shakopee Police Department.
The department posted at 3:20 p.m. that Highway 169 is closed between county roads 83 and 21 while it responds to an incident. Southbound Highway 169 has been reduced to one lane.
One lane of Highway 169 northbound opened up again shortly before 4 p.m., according to a tweet from the Shakopee police.
Police scanner traffic indicated law enforcement on scene was waiting for a coroner to arrive.
Local police are assisting the Minnesota State Patrol and "expect to be on the scene for awhile," the post said. One alternative route for drivers is Highway 101, the post said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Updated at 4:02 p.m. Thursday.