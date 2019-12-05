There are holiday toy drives every which way this time of year, but for those wanting to support veterans in need and their families, Operation Kandy Kane at the Shakopee Eagles Club is the place to go.
Operation Kandy Kane is being run by Bootstrap Comrades, a Minnesota nonprofit organization that supports veterans and their families.
Bootstrap Comrades volunteer Julie Peterson said the toy drive has been up and running for five years but only received the name Operation Kandy Kane two years ago. It began after Peterson received calls from veterans asking if the nonprofit provides services around the holidays.
“It stemmed from that. Our goal is just to help as many families as possible who contact us for help,” Peterson said in an interview last year. “We have so many families.”
Operation Kandy Kane provides Christmas gifts for the entire family in need, along with an uncooked holiday meal.
The drive runs through next weekend, ending Dec. 14. To contribute, individuals can bring a new, unwrapped toy to the Shakopee Eagles Club, 220 2nd Ave. W in Shakopee. Gift cards are also accepted. Peterson said kids especially love receiving gift cards for places like McDonalds or Dairy Queen or the movies, but gift cards to retail stores are more than welcome.