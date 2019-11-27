Homelessness. Whether we realize it or not, it's in our community.
It may not fit into the confines of our stereotypes. It may look more like the foggy windshield of a vehicle parked by the river or a mother and her four kids quietly accepting a meal at a local church. But it's here.
It can be difficult to grasp that someone from your community can live parallel to you, but in a seemingly alternate universe. A universe that has it's mountains of challenges, aggravated by Minnesota's brutally cold winter months.
But this universe is reality for many of our neighbors. And it's reality for many who serve our communities day after day. I spoke with Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen a couple weeks back, who told me that homelessness looks a lot different than it did 10-15 years ago. There's less couch hopping now and more people living out of vehicles.
When I asked Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate what he would say to someone who says homelessness doesn't exist in the area he replied: "There's no police officer who would agree with that."
Law enforcement is often the first resort for homelessness, regardless of whether cops are trained to deal with the issue that often goes hand-in-hand with mental health, Tate said.
"A lot of the times, our cops reach into their own wallet and will help with bus fare or a meal, especially if they have kids, my god," he said.
Southwest News Media set out weeks ago to report on what homelessness in this area looks like — beyond the numbers. We wanted to meet the people struggling with homelessness and we wanted to meet those who are fighting it head on. We wanted to shed light on this issue that can be covered by news organizations without really being covered. A mention here and there in the regular news reporting, but without much follow through.
We devoted our entire editorial team to this topic. This piece will look a little different than most we print in our newspapers. Each vignette is designed to show a glimpse into someone's world — a moment in time.
The stories we heard were powerful.
This story isn't designed to be a catchall on the topic — it's too large and ever changing for a disservice like that. We'll continue to write about homelessness in the future. If there are any angles you'd like us to explore or if you have comments about this story, please send me a note at rminske@swpub.com.