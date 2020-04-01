Last week I was fortunate to talk with two Shakopee seniors who enlisted in the service. Ben Stavros signed up in September 2019 for the Marines. He’ll leave July 27 for Camp Pendleton in the San Diego area.
“This is something I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve had a lifelong dream to do this,” he told me. “I grew up watching military movies, and I still like to watch them.”
Carter Weathermon joined the Army National Guard in May 2019. He completed his basic training last summer at Fort Benning in Columbus, Georgia. He earned his expert marksmanship badge for shooting excellence with an M4 carbine rifle. Weathermon is currently participating in recruit sustainment one weekend a month, which keeps him in shape between his basic training and when he starts advanced infantry training on June 25 in Fort Benning.
“I’ve had a lot of family in the military, so it’s something I always considered. One of my grandparents, three of my great-grandparents, and four uncles served. They fought in every war from World War II to Afghanistan,” Weathermon said. “My grandfather drove a tank in the second World War. I want to serve my country and follow the tradition that’s in my family.”
He’ll attend Augustana University in Sioux Falls in the fall. His plan is to go into the active duty Army after graduating college. For now, he’s serving in the National Guard.
“I’m looking forward to gaining new skillsets and being able to think and act under pressure,” Weathermon said. After his service, he wants to pursue a career as a residential construction manager.
Stavros attends physical training every week with local recruiters and recruits to stay in shape. He’s following a Marine Corps workout curriculum. He enlisted for four years active duty, then four years reserve.
“I’m going in to be a combat engineer, which involves a lot of demolition and some construction,” Stavros said. “I want to gain a strong work ethic. My philosophy is that if you have that, you can do anything.”
Like Weathermon, Stavros has an eye toward construction after his service. Neither one knows for sure where they will be stationed, but they’re open to wherever they’re sent. The two, who are friends, look forward to opportunities to potentially travel the world.
“We make jokes all the time that it would be nice if we got stationed together,” said Stavros, who will learn demolition. “I’m most excited about the experience and doing something new and hopefully blowing something up.”
After his training last summer, Weathermon got to know others in the service and enjoys being with them. “I’m looking forward to meeting other people who have the same hopes and dreams as me,” he said. “You are surrounded by people with the same training who have a similar mentality and want to serve our country.”
Despite a lot of conflict and problems across the globe, the two are not fazed by being in the military and possibly being deployed to volatile locations. “We both grew up wanting to do this,” Stavros said. “The Afghanistan War was going on when we were born, so we’re used to hearing about war. But everything you think about or worry about has already been considered by the time we signed up.”
Weathermon feels the same. “There’s a lot of uncertainty right now, which is something everyone in the military thinks about,” he said. “You know there’s a possibility you might end up going to war.”
Their parents support their decisions. “I told my dad I wanted to do this when I was 14, and that conversation ended pretty quickly,” Stavros said. “But I knew this is what I wanted to do, so the idea grew on him and he fully supports me. He’ll come to my boot camp graduation this summer.”
Weathermon’s parents came to his basic training graduation last summer. They support him serving and carrying on their family tradition.
On a personal level, I have an immense amount of respect and admiration for those who serve our country. I’m proud to have numerous family members from both my maternal and paternal side who were in the service, including my father who fought in Vietnam as a Marine and my grandfather who played tuba in an Army band. There are many ways to serve, and I fully support them all.