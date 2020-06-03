It’s hard to believe that more than 13 years have slipped by since we were filled with the anxious excitement of buying new school clothes, filling backpacks, and sending our graduating seniors off to their first day of kindergarten. We smiled admiringly and assured them they would have fun and make friends. Now we’re once again facing anxious excitement as they turn in their MacBooks and clean out their lockers for the last time, and are about to embark on life-changing journeys in a rapidly changing world.
It’s interesting how events like that first day of school, choir concerts, teacher conferences, negative lunch balances, various activities, yearbook pictures, report cards, and accomplishments start to blend together and seem like they happened last week and yet seem like a lifetime ago. Somewhere along the way, our adorable bright-eyed babies transformed into beautiful young women and men.
I smile and feel my heart swell with pride when I see how intelligent, responsible, and determined most of the students have become. You can see the future in their eyes and appreciate their readiness to go make their way in the world. I also smile knowing that many of these graduates will make the world a better place, make new discoveries, and make Shakopee proud.
As a parent, I smile knowing that as the graduates leave high school behind, they’ll experience the happiness and excitement of new successes, launching careers, and post-high school romances. There’s a part of me that’s envious of all the opportunities that lie in front of them.
There’s probably never been a graduating class that’s more technology savvy, culturally aware, and academically astute than this one. That’s because each class benefits from the lessons learned from the students who graduated before them. We have a lot of amazing teachers, coaches, volunteers, and administrators to thank for ensuring that this class is well prepared for whatever is next. As these graduates have demonstrated over the last couple months, they know how to quickly adjust to the unexpected without losing a step.
I’m a sentimentalist, which is why I also have a tear knowing these graduates are moving on and eventually moving out. The time is coming when they won’t be returning home at the end of the day to eat and sleep. We won’t see their dishes lying around the house or their dirty clothes on the bedroom and bathroom floors. They’ll start calling somewhere else home. As parents, we’ll find excuses to call or text them and look forward to when we get to see them again so the house won’t feel as empty.
We know that at some point in our kids’ lives, they’ll encounter difficult situations that they’ll have to work through on their own. They’ll be painful to watch and we’ll feel helpless as they struggle, but they’ll hopefully come out on the other side stronger and smarter from the experience. They’ll realize that life can be both incredibly difficult and unbelievably rewarding.
The tear also comes from knowing that as our kids become more independent, the paradigm will shift to where we rely on them more than they rely on us. We hope we’ve set a good example for them to make good decisions, be kind to others, and prioritize what’s truly important in life.
Parenting isn’t always easy and can sometimes tug at the heart strings with joy, pain, and the reality of getting older. This is one of those times.