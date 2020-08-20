Art Coles is a football guy. He played inside linebacker for Minneapolis North in high school, coaches youth football for Shakopee, and is a board member of the Shakopee Youth Football Association. I got to know him several years ago when I was serving my last term on the youth football board and he had just been elected.
I’ve been to several games that he coached. A few years back, I was at a youth championship game. His team was playing, and they needed a ref so I jumped in. Coles’ team won to cap off an undefeated season. On the sidelines, he’s quiet but always coaching and teaching. His players clearly like and respect him, which is why they give an extra effort on the field.
When I was on the board, we always had to make some difficult decisions, like determining team sizes, which grades should be traveling, and when to buy new equipment. There were disagreements at times and an occasional argument, which challenged us to think through our decisions to ensure we were acting in the players’ best interest. But we never had to make the ultimate difficult decision—whether or not to have a season.
This year’s board was confronted with that choice. In the interest of player safety, the board voted unanimously to cancel the season.
“It was absolutely the toughest decision we’ve had to make,” Coles told me when we talked last week. “This year has been unreal. I never thought in a million years we’d have to cancel football. I hate it, but I would never risk it by pushing football and saying our kids should play.”
If the season had been able to go forward, Shakopee anticipated having enough players in all of the traveling grades to field at least two teams for each level. Despite the risks from COVID-19, some parents still advocated for a season.
“I’m getting feedback from parents. I’d say 25% of them still want us to go forward with football,” Coles said. “We couldn’t do that. We felt like there was a huge risk. It came down to we had to put safety first.”
The decision came after the Minnesota State High School League voted to move high school football to the spring. Youth teams are not obligated to follow MSHSL decisions, but as a best practice, they usually do. In this case, many other factors also came in to play.
Shakopee’s high school coaches encouraged the youth association to cancel its fall season. In addition, other teams in the South Suburban Youth Football League, which the Shakopee youth program joined in 2017, were unable to play. One city would not allow players to use the football fields for practices or games. Then a second association pulled the plug on its fall program.
Coles is Shakopee’s travel director, so he spent a lot of time on conference calls with other teams to consider all options and to see how they could make the season work. One challenge was getting EMTs at games. All tackle games have an EMT on the premises.
“An EMT we were talking to said it was slim pickings,” Cole said. “He said he may not be able to provide EMTs, and we have to have them at every game. Getting refs may have been another issue. It would be tough in every aspect for the games to go on.”
While the possibility of canceling the season had been looming all summer, the Shakopee youth board took safety precautions in preparation for the season. They were optimistic the season might go forward.
“We tried to prepare ourselves,” Coles said. “We bought full facemasks just in case football was a go. This would help assure people that safety was our main concern.”
Coles and other youth coaches I talked to said they’re hopeful the association can provide some skills and drills workouts for players this fall, and maybe even some pickup seven-on-seven passing games. The challenge of course is offering them in a safe environment.
“We still want to have our kids involved and still try to do something for football. I’m also trying to push for having a few games in the spring, just like the high school is doing,” Coles said. “I feel really saddened because I really want to play and I know a lot of kids want to play.”