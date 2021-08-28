I got invited to a crawfish and shrimp boil a couple weeks ago. It was hosted by four families I’ve known for more than a dozen years now, ever since our kids started playing sports together when they were little.
I was happy to be invited for several reasons. The food was phenomenal, I got to talk to people I haven’t seen in a long time, and I’m genuinely interested in how and what the kids who graduated last year are doing.
It’s rewarding to see kids I’ve known since they were 6 or 7 years old now maturing into smart, highly capable, good-intentioned young adults who have remained friends after high school. Listening to them joking, sharing stories, and being supportive of each other is confirmation that as parents, we did something right.
The parents I knew at the party were all involved in some capacity with our kids’ activities. Many were volunteer coaches, some served as board members of youth sports programs, and others became team managers. All of them supported the various teams over the years. We have a lot of great memories of games, amazing plays, traveling out of town and big wins.
There were times when parents disagreed, in some cases passionately disagreed, over approaches. But as important as those decisions seemed at the time, in hindsight, I’m not sure how much they really mattered. Regardless of how we approached teams and who played where, the players would have had a good time, developed skills, and created friendships, which is the whole point of youth sports.
I’m fortunate to have been involved in youth programs that led to those ongoing friendships for both the parents and the kids. I also appreciate the people who now host annual parties like the crawfish boil, which just saw its eighth year. These events have a new importance for parents like me who no longer have kids in school, and therefore no longer have the bonding experience that comes from having kids on teams or involved in other activities. So when someone makes the effort and incurs the expense to host a party and feed a large group of people, and extends an invitation to me, it’s meaningful.
We have a similar friend group from my older son’s class. We stay in touch and regularly get together with the players and parents from his fourth-grade hockey team. One of the families hosts a Fourth of July party every year, with some of the best slow-cooked pulled pork I’ve ever had, and their deck and yard offer a perfect view of the Canterbury Park fireworks. We look forward to the party every year.
Adults don’t often talk about these friendships, but they are significant and have value. The Mayo Clinic says having friends as adults is important because they “enrich your life and improve your health.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, friends increase a person’s sense of belonging and purpose, boost happiness and reduce stress, improve self-confidence and self-worth, and help people cope with traumas such as a serious illness, job loss or the death of a loved one. The right friends can also encourage people to change or avoid unhealthy lifestyle habits, like excessive drinking or a lack of exercise.
Friends also play a role in promoting our overall health. Adults with strong social support have a reduced risk of many significant health problems, including depression, high blood pressure, and an unhealthy body mass index. “Studies have even found that older adults with a rich social life are likely to live longer than their peers with fewer connections,” according to the Mayo Clinic.
There’s a saying that sometimes the best thing you can do for someone is to simply include them. There doesn’t seem to be an age limit on that. In fact, it might just improve someone’s life.