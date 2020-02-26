If you noticed something different about Shakopee’s premier men’s clothing store, then you probably saw the new logo for Bill’s Toggery or observed the space newly dedicated to the Custom Shoppe. Billy Wermerskirchen, the store’s owner, had been planning to update the logo and expand the store’s footprint since last spring.
“We started updating the logo last March and brainstorming new ideas that could be cross-branded with the Custom Shoppe,” he told me. The font in the original logo is his grandfather’s handwriting, so preserving that history was important. “Our updated logo embodies the old logo and also makes sure to represent that we’re a custom shop.”
Last week, Bill’s Toggery opened its custom business in the space adjacent to the main store. That space had originally been built as a post office more than a century ago, then became The People’s Bank. The bank’s large vault is still there, although instead of safeguarding money and valuables, it now features a mural depicting Charles Lindbergh’s cross-Atlantic flight from New York City to Paris in the Spirt of St. Louis.
The aviator’s father had served on the board of directors for The People’s Bank, which loaned Lindbergh the money to buy his first plane. Pictures of Lindbergh and stories of his exploits serve as décor for the Custom Shoppe to reflect the building’s unique history.
I have to admit to living in Shakopee for several years before I went into Bill’s Toggery for the first time. I’d walked and driven by it dozens of times without stopping in. Then someone told me to check it out, saying I’d be impressed. That person was right, and I’ve been a customer and a fan ever since.
The clothes are higher end and therefore more expensive than what you’d find at most chain stores, but the clothes fit and feel different too. I bought my favorite pair of dress shoes there a year and a half ago. I wear them often, even with jeans when before I would have worn loafers or tennis shoes. I’m surprised by how many people have complimented my shoes.
Wermerskirchen travels to New York City, Chicago, and other major cities to stay current on new fashion trends and to choose items for his store. Right now, for example, he’s choosing his clothing lines for fall 2020.
Last Friday, I was fortunate enough to be at the store for the ribbon cutting that officially opened the new space. Wermerskirchen offered some heartfelt words about the business, then got choked up paying tribute to his grandfather, who started the company in 1931, and his father who ran it until Wermerskirchen took the helm as the third-generation owner.
“As a son and as a dad, you want to make your dad proud,” Wermerskirchen told me later.
While the Custom Shoppe is new, the store has been offering custom clothing for a long time. The difference is that now the custom business has its own dedicated space.
“A lot of customers put on a suit coat and have to tailor it. Nothing off the racks fits them perfectly,” he said. “Custom clothing is a great deal, and it’s not just for executives or people with a lot of money. We’re making suits for high schoolers for prom, too. There’s a younger generation that likes custom clothes.”
Companies that prefer for their employees to dress a certain way can have a private event at the Custom Shoppe — Bill’s Toggery provides the food and drink — to get measured and see clothing options. Wermerskirchen says he can custom make high-quality suits for the same price as off-the-rack suits at stores like Macy’s and Von Maur. Plus he can turnaround custom clothing in the same timeframe it usually takes for tailoring.
Wermerskirchen says the customization and personalized service he offers sets him apart from competitors. That’s why people come from outside of Shakopee, and even outside of the state, to shop at his store.
“You can buy a suit on Amazon or get a Men’s Wearhouse buy one get one free. I could play that game too where it’s all about what’s driving the price. I’m not competing on price,” he said. “Others cannot provide the customer service, brands, and merchandise that I have. People want the experience and the service.”