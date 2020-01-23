Most of us are familiar with the term “bucket list.” It’s a list of things you want to do before you die, whether they’re experiences, accomplishments, or something else. The term was popularized in the 2007 movie “The Bucket List.” In the film, Morgan Freeman’s and Jack Nicholson’s characters are dying of cancer and hit the road with a wish list of things to do before they kick the bucket.
I was at a conference in Dallas last week and one of the presenters talked about a different kind of bucket list. He said he and his family pick a word each year, then make a concerted effort to practice what it represents. Their word this year is empathy. I like the idea, and I like the word they chose.
Empathy is the ability to understand, be sensitive to, or relate to someone else’s feelings. It requires compassion and emotional awareness. I suspect that if we were all just a little more empathetic, the world would be a better place. That’s because if we vicariously put ourselves in someone else’s situation, we can be more tolerant and even appreciative of what that person is going through.
Having empathy can change perceptions. For example, it can be the difference between being upset that you’re stuck in traffic on Highway 169 and feeling concern for those involved in an accident. Or, instead of internally criticizing someone’s weight or appearance, consider that it might be the result of medication or an illness. Many people we pass in the grocery store aisles, sit next to at events, or are even friends with suffer from illness, loss, or problems that we know nothing about.
Some experts say being empathetic is beneficial from both a personal health and a business perspective. Benefits include forming stronger social connections with others, appropriately responding in social or business settings, better managing our own emotions, which can help with stress, and helping others overcome their issues and challenges.
Being empathetic can also be profitable. In business, showing empathy to customers can increase sales, loyalty, and referrals. According to an article on Entreprenuer.com, “Employees with strong empathy skills are also more productive and innovative. This means if you want to increase efficiency and expand the number of problems you can solve for customers, you want to hire employees with strong ‘soft skills.’”
In 2017, Google released a study called Project Aristotle. It showed that the company’s more important new ideas didn’t come from “A teams” composed of computer scientists, software engineers, and analysts. Instead, the ideas came from “B teams” of employees who demonstrated equality, generosity, curiosity toward others’ ideas, empathy, and emotional intelligence.
The 2019 State of Workplace Empathy Study from Benefitsolver highlighted additional benefits of empathy. According to the study, 91% of CEOs believe empathy is directly linked to a company’s financial performance. In addition, 97% of CEOs and 93% of employees are more likely to stay with an organization that empathizes with their needs. Likewise, 91% of CEOs and 78% of employees say they’d work longer hours for an empathetic employer.
It’s nice to know that empathy is good for humanity and for business. When something is advantageous to both people and companies, it tends to get embraced and promoted a lot easier.