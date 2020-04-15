I’m a big fan of the band Pink Floyd and the solo work of founding member Roger Waters. His third solo album is “Amused to Death.” Based on a book with a similar name, “Amusing Ourselves to Death,” Waters’ album has the profound lyrics and mesmerizing music that made him famous and causes listeners to think.
This concept LP tells the story of people who are consumed by television. Families sit around the set to watch the ugliness in the world. The more they watch, the more they become immune to death and destruction, and see them as entertainment. War is constantly broadcast to feed viewer demand. At one point in the album, NBA broadcasting legend Marv Albert gives a play-by-play account of a submarine attacking an oil rig like it’s a basketball game. In the end, people are annihilated in front of their TVs watching, and being amused by, the very war that kills them.
There are parallels in his music to what we’re now experiencing with the coronavirus. We’re more or less confined to our homes and end up watching TV. To drive ratings and to keep us informed, or amused depending on your viewpoint, the news is serving up nonstop coverage on the virus. It’s good that the stations are providing information, but the problem seems to be that opinion, speculation, and flat out false reports and misleading footage that stations should have known were wrong got mixed in with facts.
Now it’s impossible to separate what’s real from what’s not. As a result, we don’t know who to believe, if anybody. The virus has also been politicized, monetized, and weaponized so again, it’s hard to know who’s telling the truth or looking out for our best interests.
When we see stories of politicians pushing special interests and personal agendas, politicians and others in the public eye trading on secret briefings to boost their stock portfolios, and people purposely wanting to infect others because of their political viewpoints, it makes us realize it’s terribly hard to trust people. It’s clear that many people in leadership positions are not about to let a pandemic pass by without trying to profit from it.
The virus could have been an opportunity for politicians and their followers to come together to make a positive difference. Instead, it seems like the political divide got even wider.
At a local level, it’s interesting to see how people respond to the adversity. We see some people stepping up to provide food, money, or services to others. Their actions are truly admirable and give people like me hope. We see others wanting to police their neighbors and businesses, going so far as to call the cops if they think someone is breaking ambiguous rules. Their actions are scary. We also see the bottom feeders who regularly criticize everything having something new to complain about. Their actions are predictable.
I certainly don’t envy the people who will decide when to reopen schools and businesses. No matter what decision they make, they’ll be severely criticized and blamed if someone dies.
Personally, I would like to see schools and businesses reopen May 4, when the current stay at home order is set to expire, unless there’s compelling and reliable data or other fact-based evidence that proves the risk is too great. We know the financial stress businesses are under and why they need to throw their doors open.
Most parents and high schoolers I talk to also want to see schools reopen. The students, especially the seniors, would benefit from being together for a few weeks and having a truncated spring sports season before the summer break and graduation. Here’s to hoping it happens.