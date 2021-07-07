One thing I’ve noticed since businesses have reopened at full capacity and are getting busier is that at many places, service is absolutely terrible. We’ve been to a couple of our favorite restaurants where a single waiter or waitress was responsible for a large section of tables — in some cases more than twice the number they would normally have if they were fully staffed.
When we were out for dinner a few weeks ago, our waiter was constantly running, including serving people seated outside. I asked him if he ever tracked his steps. Turns out he did, and he said the previous day at work, he logged more than 37,000 steps. According to an online calculator I used, for the average male, that many steps is 13 miles. That means the waiter is putting in the equivalent of a half marathon during his shift.
The drawback is that we did not have a good customer experience. At all. Drinks weren’t refilled, meals came out piecemeal with the last one delivered about 15 minutes after the first one, and some orders were incorrect. We had a similar experience at a different restaurant when we went out for Father’s Day.
Last week, we ordered some fast food through an app for pickup. We got it 40 minutes after it was supposed to have been ready. When I finally got my order, I asked the apologetic person who handed it to me if the problem is a lack of staff. He confirmed that it’s an ongoing problem.
Not all businesses are this way of course. Some place a premium on customer service, and they make sure they provide it. They probably pay a bit more than others, take the time to provide training, and offer a good work environment that reduces turnover. You can usually identify these places as soon as you walk in because someone is there to greet you, offers to help, and makes you feel welcome.
I was talking to a friend about this and he pointed out that the people who are working, like the waiter hustling for 37,000 steps a shift, end up being the ones dealing with customers who are angry about poor service. And he correctly noted that people who are showing up for work, and are probably being overworked, are not the problem. In fact, they deserve our support.
The problem, as anyone who follows the news even from a distance knows, is that businesses are having a difficult time hiring staff. Like most things, the reasons for this have become entrenched in politics and not worth repeating here. The point is that people who are working are not the reason service is subpar or the reason some businesses have reduced their hours or are limiting their products and services.
It’s also worth noting that some companies claiming to have trouble finding workers may have an internal problem with their human resources department. I say this because my 19-year-old son applied to several local jobs this spring. He wanted to lock in a job so he could start as soon as his spring semester ended at college. The only company that responded was Scheels in the Eden Prairie Center, and the rep called within 24 hours of him applying.
Oddly, he never heard from the others. That’s why when I hear people from places my son applied to complain that they can’t find workers, I get pretty annoyed. The fact is, people are applying to at least some of these jobs, including entry-level positions, and not hearing back. What else do employers expect job applicants to do?