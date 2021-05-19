Various businesses install reserved parking signs in their parking lots to accommodate certain customers or workers. For example, St. Francis Regional Medical Center has a variety of spots on its multiple lots for cardiac/pulmonary rehab patients, pharmacy pickup with a 15-minute max, certain doctors, and others. Walmart reserves spots for law enforcement. The health club where I workout has spots for parents of young kids. Many restaurants have reserved parking for curbside pickup and also for third-party delivery drivers.
It seems like as more of these reserved spots pop up, the more some people choose to ignore them. I was poking around on the internet to see if I could find a study documenting the percentage of people who park in spots reserved for others. I couldn’t find a recent study for the U.S., but what surprised me is the number of articles and editorials calling reserved spots controversial for prioritizing one customer group over another.
I find it odd that what appears to be a goodwill gesture by companies can be construed as something negative. When my kids were young, I welcomed parking that got me as close to a building as possible because it reduced the risk that one of them would suddenly dart out in front of a moving vehicle. I’m sure most parents of young kids can identify with them taking off running as soon as they get out of a car or exit a building. They’re kids. It happens.
Allowing parents to park closer to the entrance seems like a good idea for everyone because it mitigates an accident risk. Yet amazingly, there are people who are against these and other reserved spots, and they ignore the signs.
I go to the gym almost every day where there are several spots reserved upfront for parents of young kids. These spots let kids get out of a vehicle and immediately onto the sidewalk without having to cross the parking lot. The gym offers services for kids, such as swimming lessons, family swim times, a kids’ play area, and birthday parties. There’s a reason for kids to be there.
Every couple weeks or so, I see someone without kids park in one of the spots. They’re usually guys who appear to be teenagers. Another is a repeat offender who looks to be in his mid-20s and is in incredible shape. He moves a lot of weight in the gym, but apparently doesn’t want to be inconvenienced to walk an extra 20 feet across the parking lot. Every time I see him arrive or leave, he’s alone and hogs a spot reserved for a parent.
I’m curious why people park in spots reserved for others, so when I saw people do it, I started asking them. I was polite and explained that I was genuinely interested in why they did it. One guy told me he was going to be inside for only a few minutes. A couple of teens told me the spots are almost always empty anyway. Another guy told me gym dues are expensive, so he should be able to park wherever he wants. None of these seem like good reasons.
I asked a local police dispatcher if there are any repercussions for parking in reserved spots. He said that unlike handicap spots, other reserved parking is not enforceable by the police. But business owners have the right to take action. For instance, if someone parks in the spot Walmart reserves for law enforcement, the store manager can have the vehicle towed.
Business owners undoubtedly have better things to do than monitor their parking lots. Reserved parking essentially takes the honor system approach, so if you’re tempted to pull into a spot reserved for someone, do the honorable thing and find another place to park. Even small courtesies can be meaningful to others.