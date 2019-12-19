It’s hard to believe 2019 wasn’t a major election year. It seems like the news and social media relentlessly pushed political agendas, purposeful misrepresentations, accusatory quotes from anonymous or questionable sources, and even outright lies. I’m already sick of political messaging and attacks, and the election is a full 11 months away.
Neither side has a monopoly on twisting comments, personal attacks, and party members or rabid supporters deliberately provoking and demeaning others who have differing opinions. Pretty much anything related to politics has become polarizing if not outright toxic. It’s too bad, really, because there are myriad opportunities to collectively solve problems and make a positive impact if everyone could drop the us verses them mentality.
When I worked as a reporter at the state Capitol for a session, I interviewed several first-time legislators. They all said they wanted to work with both parties to pass the best bills possible. I think they were sincere, although idealistic. After just a few weeks and several party caucuses, major bills were often voted up or down along strict party lines. Legislators learned very quickly to follow the party drumbeat.
That year, six legislators did cross party lines regarding a transportation bill. Leadership swiftly responded by stripping them of committee positions. It’s a stark example that when it comes to politics, there are a lot of politicians, but it’s the party leaders who wield the power and keep a firm grip on which bills get hearings in committees and how they expect their caucuses to vote. If legislators want the party’s backing for reelection and plum committee assignments, they do as they’re told.
And they usually do fall in line. A study by the Pioneer Press in 2016 found that Minnesota legislators rarely cross the aisle. The study determined that in the preceding two years, across more than 500 votes in the House of Representatives, Republicans voted along party lines 92% of the time and Democrats did 86% of the time.
Our next election cycle is expected to shatter spending records. This means we’ll be bombarded with ads in addition to the “free media” of party loyalists flooding social media with attacks, accusations, and telling us what someone else supposedly thinks. While spending will reach a new high, it’s safe to say campaigns will reach a new low when it comes to demonizing the opposition.
Attack ads are now a go-to weapon in every politicians’ arsenal, whether they’re funded by a campaign or a third party. While many of us find negative ads distasteful, research shows they’re effective. A study last year by the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences found that negative political advertising has a significant effect on voter turnout and influences votes, especially when the ads are from the candidates or campaigns themselves.
I’m conditioned to expect high profile elections, like presidential and U.S. House and Senate races, to be bitterly fought with scorched-earth tactics and negative ads. But it’s discouraging to see the level of vitriol that’s seeped into our local elections. For example, last spring, people in our neighborhood received an anonymous flyer targeting someone on our block for donating money to a candidate. It was cowardly and from my perspective, counterproductive. I have much more respect for people like my neighbor who give their time or money to causes or candidates they support than a troll who hides behind anonymity and tries to create division.
In all the years I’ve been voting, I can’t recall a single instance when an ad or endorsement caused me to change who I voted for. But it has changed my opinion of people who aren’t running. There are musical artists I no longer listen to along with movies and TV shows I don’t watch because I’m disgusted by the entertainers who want to lecture us on how we should vote.
The same holds true at the local level. There are people I have zero respect for because of their repeated asinine or antagonistic comments on a Shakopee social media site. I sometimes agree with their basic political ideas, but I’m turned off by trolling, lying, ignorance, and perpetual complaining.
I recently saw footage of a press conference with Elvis Presley in Madison Square Garden from 1972. An interviewer asked him for his political views and to comment on Vietnam War protesters. Presley refused to offer his opinion, saying, “I’d just sooner keep my own personal views about that to myself because I’m just an entertainer.” That’s an example we can all learn from.