I love everything about Christmas. I love that people are generally happier at this time of the year, typically spend time with family and friends, and have a feeling of generosity. There’s something special and uplifting about holiday lights, caroling, and having a decorated tree in our homes. It’s a time of giving, bonding, and celebrating. I also like getting cards and letters from people I haven’t seen or heard from in months or maybe even since last Christmas.
Experts say holiday cheer and the Christmas spirit are in fact real. Researchers found that our brains respond positively to holiday-themed images, which make us happier. Psychologists say nostalgic Christmas memories from our childhoods also cause us to feel happier. In addition, scientists report that people who put up Christmas decorations early are happier.
“In a world full of stress and anxiety, people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of childhood,” psychoanalyst Steve McKeown told media outlet Unilad. “Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up those Christmas decorations early extends the excitement.”
Laura Ingalls Wilder, author of the “Little House on the Prairie” series, once said, “We are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmas time.” It’s hard to argue with that.
The Christian concept of gift giving, which is my favorite part of Christmas, is a symbolic throwback to the Three Wise Men in the New Testament who traveled with gold, frankincense, and myrrh to bestow on Jesus. The sarcophagus containing the bones of the Three Wise Men, known as the Tomb of the Three Magi, is in the Cologne Cathedral in Germany. The Shakopee students who participated in the German exchange program a few years ago visited the cathedral and saw the highly ornate sarcophagus with the gold and silver overlay.
Unfortunately, over the next few days and weeks, the Christmas spirit will likely wear off as decorations are taken down and the holiday lights are turned off. Festive moods will give way to New Year’s resolutions.
I don’t make resolutions for the new year. It’s not because I don’t need self-improvement. I could certainly stand to shed a few pounds, work on becoming more patient, and be more charitable, to name a few shortcomings. It’s because I try to have an ongoing, year-round resolution to be a better person.
Sometimes I feel like I’m making progress, and other days I experience setbacks. I haven’t found a magic solution to transform into the person I want to be, but I do believe that being aware of and acknowledging personal flaws and charting a path toward improvement is a good start.
My older son shared a quote with me this week about priorities and being happy. It’s from his favorite writer, J.R.R. Tolkien: “If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarding gold, it would be a merrier world.” For only a handful of words, they sure have a lot of meaning.