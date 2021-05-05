I miss live music, food truck festivals, and people coming together, so I’m glad to see Rhythm on the Rails is being planned this summer starting July 14 and running five consecutive weeks. I talked to Main Street Director for the Shakopee Chamber of Commerce Ashley Grotewold about what we can expect this year.
“We are currently planning to have the event,” Grotewold told me. “We will continue to monitor the State of Minnesota guidelines. Our goal is to have the event as close to normal and as close to full capacity as we can based on the guidelines and regulations at the time of the concert series.”
Musicians have been booked, and the Chamber of Commerce is currently securing sponsorships. Grotewold said Rhythm on the Rails is an opportunity to bring foot traffic back to Shakopee’s downtown.
“It is such an all-encompassing community event. It really does touch just about every single entity in this community from our local businesses to getting the city and Parks and Rec involved to touching the residential community,” she said. “It brings everyone together over a common celebration of ‘We’re all here in this wonderful community that is Shakopee.’ We all enjoy it, whether it’s living here or working here, and we’re celebrating all that our city has to offer.”
She said the wide range of offerings make Rhythm on the Rails unique among festivals.
“This is a different community event versus other types of events that are targeted toward a certain demographic or a certain audience,” Grotewold said. “Rhythm on the Rails truly brings together separate entities that make Shakopee great from our small local businesses to large companies like Xcel Energy, Entrust, and Rahr for good music, good food, good drinks, and a good time.”
What I like about the event is that there’s something for everyone. I come for the food and music, and to see friends. I typically stop in a few stores too. I also like that there’s a Family Fun Zone with games and activities to get kids involved.
“Downtown businesses are very excited for this,” Grotewold said. “Outside of health care, probably no one else has been more affected by the COVID-19 pandemic than these small local businesses. A lot of them were closed for a significant period of time, then reopened, then were forced to close again. It’s been hard to get consistent traffic to the businesses downtown over the past year.”
Even if people eat at the food trucks and don’t shop during the concert series, seeing the stores and restaurants will encourage them to come back, maybe on the weekend, to dine and visit the shops, Grotewold said.
“This is a time when our downtown businesses really rally together,” she noted. “People are putting their faces in the storefronts. They’re meeting some of the business owners. For the business owners, it’s not so much about actually selling during the event, but talking about what they offer and having that community engagement. It’s not necessarily a sales pitch for them, but a chance to say, ‘We’re here and we want you to see what our slice of Shakopee is all about.”
One difference for this year’s event, besides the myriad hand sanitizing stations that will be set up, is that all food trucks will be parked along an alleyway. This provides a designated eating area.
The musical acts look promising. Personally, I’m looking forward to the Neil Diamond tribute band.
“We are very happy about our lineup for two reasons. First, it’s almost our exact lineup as last year,” Grotewold said. “Second, we’re really excited to bring in two cover bands that are very well known regionally. It’s going to bring some new sounds to downtown, and we also have local favorites.”
Five of the six bands scheduled for the 2020 Rhythm on the Rails are planning to play at this year’s series, with two headliners on tap for opening day to kick off the series. The sixth band wasn’t able to make the schedule work. To the credit of the five bands, they moved their contracts to this year without charging the Chamber a fee for last year’s postponed event. Grotewold hopes the live music will encourage other venues to book bands.
“We need to support these artists who were flatlined the last year,” she said. “We’re hoping this event will have a chain reaction for restaurants to book music on patios, Parks and Rec to book concerts in the parks, and farmers’ markets to have live music.”