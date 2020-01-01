One perk of the Shakopee school system is that it offers programs such as College in the Schools, Project Lead The Way, and Post Secondary Enrollment Options that let high school students take college-level courses for free. Some classes are through the University of Minnesota, and they’re the same courses the college students take.
These programs aren’t unique to Shakopee, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that they’re offered at our high school and can be a tremendous benefit to students for several reasons. Most notably, students can accumulate college credits while still in high school. If those students decide to go to college, many of those credits often transfer and count toward a college degree.
For my older son and several others in his high school class, the college-level courses allowed them to accelerate their university degrees. They’ll earn a four-year bachelor’s degree in only three or three-and-a-half years at a college.
Shaving off a full or half year of college gives students a tremendous financial advantage. My son will finish college in three years with a math degree. As a result, we’ll save more than $25,000 in tuition. We’ll also avoid the repeated hits to the wallet for books, meal plans, and airfare to come home for the holidays.
As a friend of mine, whose son is also completing his degree in three years, told me when we were talking about this a few weeks ago, “These kids are getting a huge head start in life.” He’s right. When you factor in all the money students save by graduating in three years, then throw in the salary they’ll make by entering the workforce a year earlier, the difference can be in the high five figures or even advance into the six figures. That’s a massive cost-vs.-earnings swing, especially for young adults in their early twenties.
In addition to the savings, the advanced classes give students a realistic college learning experience. This experience can lessen anxiety when attending a university and help students be better prepared because they know what to expect. Plus, knocking out some prerequisites in high school can give students more freedom to take the classes in college that most interest them.
The foreign language classes in Shakopee are also advantageous for many students. My older son learned German and twice participated in a German student exchange program. When he graduated high school, he was fluent in German. That could tip the scale in his favor when applying for jobs.
A couple weeks ago, I was talking to a recruiter for a technology company whom I happened to meet at the gym. The company hires college graduates who have science, technology, engineering, or math degrees. As I sometimes tend to do, I went into overdrive bragging about my son to the recruiter. She didn’t seem impressed with anything I said, until I mentioned that he knows German. Then I had her full attention. Turns out, her company is looking for German speakers with a STEM background.
My son isn’t pursing a job with that company, but it does highlight the fact that you never know what qualifications will get a person’s foot in the door. That’s why it’s certainly worth taking full advantage of the various classes and opportunities our high school offers.