I still get excited at Christmas time. I enjoy decorating the tree, shopping for presents, and listening to Christmas music. One of my favorite parts of the holiday season is seeing so many decorative lights on houses and in yard displays. In a year that hit us hard with one challenge after another, and caused new levels of anxiety and depression for too many people, it’s heart-warming to see the festiveness at this time of the year.
It seems like there are more lights around town this year than in previous years. I have no idea if that’s actually true or even how to validate it, but more houses appear to have decorations. Maybe the lights are just making a bigger impression this year because they’re chasing away the stream of negativity that’s dominating the news and the real struggles that many families are dealing with right now.
I don’t get out nearly as much as I did pre-COVID, and some days I don’t leave the house at all.
Yet I’m still able to enjoy Christmas lights. It’s uplifting to drive around town and especially to come home and pull into our neighborhood and see all the lights and decorations. Some are unique, some are extravagant, and they all look amazing. On days when I stay home, I stand at the windows to look appreciatively at the neighbors’ lights.
I read some articles that say people who put up outside decorations are considered more friendly than those who don’t. I’m not sure if that’s a fair judgement, but I understand why people think that. There’s something welcoming about a house with holiday lights.
Articles also say Christmas lights take people back to their childhoods when they didn’t have any responsibilities. Maybe with people carrying heavier loads on their shoulders this year, seeing Christmas lights and feeling less responsibility is a much-needed escape.
Interestingly, according to some quick research I did, hanging outside lights is a distinctly American tradition. Thomas Edison created the first string of electric lights in 1879, sparking the lighting trend. Today, decorative lights are said to symbolize the starry night when Jesus was born, marking the first Christmas, and represent the Star of Bethlehem, which was the sign that Jesus had been born.
Families that have Christmas traditions like putting up holiday lights together tend to form bonds and have strong family ties, according to psychologists. That makes sense. We started holiday traditions in our family to create favorable, lasting memories that would hopefully encourage our kids to come home for Christmas when they got older and had other options.
The other aspect of seeing so many beautiful lights around town is the realization that I need to up my own game for holiday decorations.