Every state has odd laws on the books. They’re typically not enforced and not even well known, but can be good for a laugh. For example, in Montana, if you start performing on stage, you must finish the performance — you can’t stop halfway through. West Virginia can fine a person $1 for profanely cursing. Neighboring Wisconsin makes it a criminal offense to sell home baked cakes and cookies.
Minnesota doesn’t have any laws quite that odd, but we do have some unique ones. To get some insights, I talked to Barbara J. Weckman Brekke, an attorney and founding partner of Brekke, Clyborne & Ribich, L.L.C., in Shakopee and a County Commissioner representing District 1 of Scott County.
Minnesota Statute 145.365, enacted in 1982, says it’s unlawful to “import into or export out of this state any live skunk, for sale, barter, exchange or gift for any purpose whatsoever.” It’s also against the law to “acquire, sell, barter, exchange, give or purchase any live skunks.” There’s an exception for zoos and circuses. The law appears to be designed to protect people from rabies.
“The fact that it’s in the public health law and that it says live skunks make it more interesting,” Brekke said. “There must have been some skunk trade in Minnesota that was causing some trouble to the degree that a law needed to be made. There’s probably no reason to get rid of it now. The only surprise is that other animals weren’t added to the list.”
Minnesota statute 169.22 states, “No person shall stand in a roadway for the purpose of soliciting a ride from the driver of any private vehicle.” In non-legalese, it outlaws hitchhiking.
“This goes back to 1937 and was the same session with laws that had a lot of references to horse drawn carriages and tractors,” Brekke said. “This law probably gave law enforcement the ability to get certain people off the road, or else to arrest or fine people.”
In Minnetonka, it’s illegal under public nuisance laws to drive a truck or other vehicle whose wheels or tires deposit mud, dirt, sticky substances, litter, or other material on any street or highway.
“Neighbors were probably calling city hall and complaining about mud or manure being left on their street,” Brekke explained. “The city needed a way to be able to fine people who were doing that.”
It’s also against the law in Minnetonka to not have your wood pile stacked neatly.
“People at the local level sometimes advocate for those types of laws,” Brekke said. “I get worried whenever we try to infringe on someone’s property.”
The good news for Shakopee is that our city does not have any onerous codes or laws like Minnetonka. However, Brekke noted we do have a code that makes it illegal to drive a motor vehicle over private property in order to avoid a traffic signal.
“When I read this, I thought, ‘Wow. We must have had some intersection where people were repeatedly cutting through private property.’ The code is very specific. The city had to make an ordinance just so police could ticket the person,” she said. “Otherwise, it might be trespassing or more of a civil issue. My thought is it had to be enacted so the police could pull someone over.”
Minnesota used to have more weird laws, but a previous governor and Legislature removed many of them.
“In 2014, I’m pretty sure there were over 1,000 laws taken off the books,” Brekke said. “Some were really archaic. One of those laws stated that if a wild hog got loose in Ramsey or Hennepin County, the commissioner of agriculture was responsible for rounding it up. It was an old law, and it made you think, ‘How did that law happen?’ It was probably on the books for over 100 years.”
She said people often appeal to their city council or legislators for laws designed to solve a problem. The drawback is the laws may create other problems.
“People often want laws enacted, but hopefully most policymakers are hesitant because you see some of these old laws enacted for very specific reasons, and then they are really hard to get rid of when they are applied differently than intended,” Brekke said. “My personal opinion is we should try other means before we try to create a new law. We see a lot of unintended consequences when we actually put the law in place. We sometimes see amendments to change the law because it wasn’t perfect, like labor laws that can be quite complicated.”
It’s worth noting that several websites tout supposed laws in Minnesota that are amusing, but there’s no evidence they are or ever were laws. Common culprits include women not being allowed to cut their hair without their husband’s permission, a person not being allowed to cross state lines wearing a chicken or squirrel on top of their head, being illegal to hang male and female underwear on the same washing line, and not being able to eat burgers on Sundays in St. Cloud.
“It’s a good reminder that not everything we read on social media is true,” Brekke said.