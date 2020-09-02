Despite a summer that saw the cancellation of popular events like the Minnesota State Ffair, Rhythm on the Rails, and many sporting events, along with the closure of venues like the SandVenture Aquatic Park, movie theaters, and Valleyfair, the last three months have still flown by. What this summer has in common with previous ones is that it’s over too soon.
Labor Day is Monday. This weekend is generally seen as the end of summer, even though it technically runs through Sept. 22.
The holiday weekend was created to celebrate the hard work and achievements that built our country and fed our families. Labor Day became a federal holiday in 1894 when then-President Grover Cleveland signed a law to officially recognize the “workingmen’s holiday.” At the time, many Americans, including teens and kids, were working 12 hours a day, seven days a week. This included working in factories and mines. They were tough times, to say the least.
The labor movement has come a long way since the late 1800s, but one aspect that hasn’t changed is that hard work is still a proud way of life for many people. Another aspect that’s unchanged, which is unfortunate, is that pay is often not commensurate with how hard a person works.
Many hard working people do not make a lot of money, while others who are not markedly intelligent or hard working pull in very lucrative incomes. Supply and demand for certain job skills, a bit of luck, and personal connections often go a long way toward determining who gets hired and what they get paid.
Labor Day can be a time to reflect on what we like about our jobs, where we want our career paths to lead, or the unexpected events that catapulted us into our professions. It’s not unusual for people to experience a sudden, unpredictable event that leads them to jobs they never planned for or went to college for, yet they ended up in highly rewarding careers.
Many people also worked unglamorous jobs at some point in their lives. This holds true for me. My first job was on a dairy farm, feeding and milking cows. In high school, I worked weekends shoveling manure out of livestock trailers for a trucking company. In college, I worked in fast food for about a year, and then made minimum wage operating machines in a factory. My career goal was to become an airline pilot, but I ended up becoming a writer.
For recent graduates looking for work, people who have been furloughed or laid off, or those wanting to change jobs, hopefully more opportunities will open up after Labor Day. I sympathize with those who are talented, enthusiastic, want to work, and have strong skill sets, but are unable to find the types of jobs they want right now.
With any luck, Labor Day will be a fulfilling end to the summer for those who are overworked, looking for work, or just need a day of rest. And hopefully it’ll usher in a more conventional autumn.