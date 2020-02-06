In news that would have made my grandmother happy, a recent Gallup poll found that going to the library is the most common leisure activity for American adults. We took an average of 10.5 trips to the library in 2019. That’s nearly twice the number of visits to movie theaters, which was the second most common activity at 5.3 trips.
Next on the list is attending a live sporting event, then going to a concert or theatrical event, followed by an outing at a national or historical park. Further down the list is visiting a museum, then going to a casino. There’s a part of me that takes satisfaction in knowing people go to museums more often than casinos. It’s nice to know people actively support the humanities.
I stopped by the Shakopee branch of the Scott County Library to ask some librarians if they were surprised that libraries are nearly twice as popular as movie theaters.
“I’m happy about it. We have so much to offer,” Barb Hegfors, branch manager, told me. “People can get their movies in so many ways now than buying expensive movie tickets.”
One way, of course, is checking out movies for free at the library. It offers DVDs, music CDs and audio books in addition to the traditional mainstays of books, magazines and newspapers. I have to admit, rather sheepishly, to being unaware of the breadth of programs and resources our local library offers. This includes large print books, computer stations with internet access, learning and interactive events, free gardening classes, private study rooms, meeting spaces and more.
“We have something for everyone. The library offers a wide range of opportunities,” Hegfors said. “Visitors come in for everything from ebooks to the internet to making copies.”
One of the more impressive features the library offers is a computer database system.
“You can research diseases, see do-it-yourself projects for home or car repair, learn a new language, watch educational videos, prep for tests like the ACT, get help with homework through a live interactive person, or do any type of research you want,” said Kristy Limberg, Youth Services Librarian at the Shakopee branch. “The database can even help you learn your genealogy and family history.”
The library is making it easier than ever to tap into its offerings. Starting this year, books and other items are automatically renewed, unless there’s a waiting list for them, to eliminate late fees.
“It’s one more way to remove barriers,” Limberg said.
Many programs are geared toward kids and teens, including a pajama story time the first Thursday evening of each month, Waggin’ Tales that has kids read to specially trained dogs to build their confidence reading aloud, games to enhance learning, and activities that focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). There’s also a bookmobile that brings books into the community. Last week, it visited Eagle Creek Elementary. The mobile library offers books to check out, with or without a library card, or even have for free. Some books are in Spanish or the Dakota Sioux language.
“We want to get books into the hands of kids,” Limberg said. “We want to help them read at their age level by the time they’re in third grade.”
If you haven’t been to the library lately, consider stopping in. You might be impressed. And if you’re looking to build your own book collection, the library is having a book sale the last three days of this month.