I enjoy watching most sports, especially football. During college bowl game season and now as we head into Super Bowl Sunday, a variety of storylines dominate talk radio and sports news. Oftentimes what I find personally inspiring or motivating is not necessarily what’s grabbing the headlines.
For example, during the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills playoff game a few weeks ago, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson got concussed. Jackson is an elite player who can take over a game, which makes him fun to watch. When Jackson was diagnosed with a concussion and couldn’t return to the field, the Bills tweeted out a message of support, wishing him a speedy recovery.
Then Bills fans did something pretty incredible. They donated $75,000 in just 12 hours to Jackson’s favorite charity, which provides food for elementary school kids. That number quickly doubled to $150,000. One of the people who started the fundraiser tweeted, “(Jackson) is one of my favorite players in the league and even though my team won, the league is better with him healthy and playing well.”
There’s probably no better example of sportsmanship than fans stepping up to support their competition.
I’m a fan of another quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. Besides him being a phenomenal athlete who’s electrified the game, by all accounts he’s a nice, polite guy who stays out of trouble and helps improve his community. It’s great to see a super star athlete who kids can look up to for the right reasons.
Plus, in a time when student athletes feel pressured to specialize in a single sport, Mahomes showcases the benefits of growing up playing multiple sports. In addition to football, he played basketball and was a standout baseball player who had a chance to turn pro. “Patrick is the poster child for the multi-sport athlete,” his high school football coach said about him.
Shaquil Barrett is a linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has impressive stats and made the Pro Bowl in 2019. But after he finished playing in college, pro teams just weren’t interested in him and he wasn’t drafted. The Denver Broncos ended up signing him to a three-year deal as an undrafted free agent. His contract was for about $511,000 a year with a signing bonus of $3,500—not exactly big money for a pro athlete. Then Barrett didn’t make the Broncos’ final roster his first year and was placed on the practice squad.
He eventually got a roster spot when another player got injured and later moved up to starter. He began putting up solid numbers, signed with the Buccaneers in 2019, and went on to set or tie franchise records. It’s a great example of believing in yourself when you’re facing one rejection after another, no one is interested in your talents, but you stick with it, get the break you need, and seize the opportunity.
Mac Jones has a similar story. He was Alabama’s quarterback who led his college team through an undefeated season and capped it off by winning the National Championship. Yet prior to this amazing season, he was a backup, waiting for his chance. When the team’s star quarterback graduated and Jones was the next player up, Alabama had a top recruit come to campus who also wanted the spot.
Jones succeeded in getting the nod as the starter, then had an incredible season that saw him named a Heisman Trophy finalist. He’s now projected to be a first round draft choice. It’s a great story of determination.
Another lesson is that it’s never OK to be a jerk. A story came out last week that Matt Rhule, head coach of the Carolina Panthers, was in an elevator with a college player who was supposed to be a top draft pick. Rhule didn’t name the player or explain what transpired, but he did say, “By the end of that elevator ride, I was like, ‘There’s no way that guy will be a fit with us.’”
There are undoubtedly inspirational stories and cautionary lessons across all sports and businesses. They’re worth paying attention to, especially during those times in our lives when we feel like we’re also struggling against the odds and need some encouragement to never give up.