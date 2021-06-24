A reader suggested I interview David Schleper for my column because of his work researching, documenting, and promoting the history of Shakopee. I liked the idea. I talked to Schleper about a year ago for a column on what makes Shakopee unique, and he gave me a summary of the city’s past and the people who shaped its history. He’s an interesting guy to chat with.
In addition to being president of the Shakopee Heritage Society, Schleper is a writer, researcher, and historian who gives a presentation each month at the community center. I attended his presentation last Tuesday entitled “It Happened Here in 1851 at Holmes’ Landing.”
He began the presentation by honoring the indigenous people who used to live here. “Where we are used to be the Dakota Indians’ land,” he noted.
About a dozen people were in attendance — sometimes as many as 40 people show up — and they interacted, asked questions, and cracked a few jokes with Schleper during his talk. This presentation focused on Thomas A. Holmes and William Louis Quinn arriving in the area then known as Tínṫa Otuŋwe, which is the land around present-day Memorial Park, and establishing a trading post called Holmes’ Landing.
At the time, Tínṫa Otuŋwe was a village of about 600 Dakota Native Americans. Approximately 20 white people lived there at the time, with half of them from the same family, Schleper said. Indigenous people had already been in this area for hundreds of years.
Holmes is known as “the father of Shakopee,” although most people noted that he was more of a town promoter. Schleper talked about Holmes’ four marriages, two of which were to teen brides.
“We like to start off with a little gossip,” he said with a laugh. “When people talk about Thomas Holmes, they never talk about the four wives. It’s important to acknowledge they did a lot of work and made a contribution.”
Holmes was said to have been stricken with “Town-site Fever,” meaning he wanted to drive the Native Americans off the land, then divide up the town and sell the lots, Schleper said. Holmes succeeded, and he turned a nice profit.
“By getting a license to trade in 1851, Thomas Holmes was a squatter on Indian land. It gave him a toehold on townsite before claims could be legally settled,” Schleper told me. “He obtained a legal or quasi-legal claim on the land they staked out before they could actually file their preemptions with the government. Thomas Holmes ‘improved’ the land with dwellings, warehouses, and stores, and thus were less liable to be taken over by settlers and promoters who came along later. And he forced the Dakota out in order to sell the land.”
Schleper also told the story of Dakota Indians Śakpedaŋ, known as Little Six, and Wakaŋ Ożaŋaŋ, known as Medicine Bottle. Little Six was the son of Dakota leader Sakpe II, which white people pronounced as Shakopee. Little Six and Medicine Bottle had fled to Canada after a battle with settlers. The Minnesota Legislature offered a $1,000 bounty to find them. In January 1864, Major Edwin Hatch captured them and brought them to Fort Snelling, where they were both hanged on Nov. 11, 1865.
Little Six is the Native American depicted with a horse in the statue in downtown Shakopee that people see when they cross the Highway 101 bridge into town.
“A lot of people think it’s Sakpe II with the horse, but it’s actually his son Little Six, who was a Dakota leader,” Schleper said. “And a lot of people think they are called chiefs. They are called Dakota leaders.”
After the presentation, and after Schleper had given away a scrapbook with vintage pictures of downtown Shakopee to someone in the audience, I asked him why it’s important for him to continue exploring the history of Shakopee and its people.
“These are interesting stories to know,” he said. “It’s fun for me to learn and tell stories that don’t get told.”
His father is Joe Schleper, who taught American history and was an athletic director and baseball coach for many years in Shakopee. “When I grew up, my dad would take all eight kids on trips in the summer to see sites and talk about their history,” Schleper said. “When I wanted to become a teacher, I didn’t want to go into American history because that was my dad’s thing.”
Instead, he taught English to deaf students for 25 years in Washington, D.C., before moving back to Shakopee.
“Since I came back, I started thinking about the history of Shakopee and I had so many questions,” he said. “I started reading about Shakopee and finding out more from the Scott County Historical Society and Minnesota Historical Society. I’ve been trying to find information about women from Shakopee and about people who are not white. Some of their stories are interesting and even funny.”
For example, Schleper said traditional history doesn’t talk about the cultures and lives of the indigenous people who inhabited the land prior to Holmes arriving. “People say there was nothing here at the time Holmes got here, but things were here,” Schleper pointed out.
He said it’s important for people who live in Shakopee to know its history. “We should recognize the variety of people who were here,” he explained. “We can see how people and places are connected.”