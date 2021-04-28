I was invited by a member of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association River Valley Chapter to attend its meeting last week at the VFW in Prior Lake, and I accepted. That’s because I was interested in learning more about the organization’s role in maintaining the archery range in Shakopee that’s right along the river by the Highway 101 bridge.
The MN River Valley Chapter typically spends between $3,000 and $5,000 and volunteers hundreds of manhours each year to maintain the archery range, buy and set up the targets, provide picnic tables, and more. A single 8-by-8-foot target costs about $550. Hundreds of visitors, from preschoolers to senior citizens, visit the range annually to practice archery, enjoy the scenery, and have picnics.
It may be hard to envision now, but more than a half century ago, the area where the archery range now sits used to be a baseball field for amateur teams. In 1948, the Association of Amateur Leagues awarded Shakopee its eight-day tournament and brought in lights for night games.
The land is owned by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, leased by the city of Shakopee and managed by the MN River Valley Chapter. The chapter works with the Shakopee director of parks and recreation and the Shakopee public works parks supervisor to help promote use of the range, maintain access to the area, and ensure the grounds and surrounding area along the river remain well maintained.
When I attended the chapter meeting, the dozen or so members who were present emphasized that their organization focuses on introducing young people to gun safety and fostering an appreciate for nature. To that end, the MN River Valley Chapter uses approximately 120 guns for firearm safety. It provides firearm safety programs and support to youth organizations including 4H, Boy Scouts, and trap teams in Scott and Carver counties.
In addition, the MN River Valley Chapter sponsors six kids each year to attend Minnesota Deer Hunters Association Forkhorn camps at a cost of $300 to $450 per person. The weeklong camps are for kids 11 to 17 years old. Three levels of camp training are offered for firearm safety, bow hunter safety, and advanced hunter safety. The camps are geared for future hunters and outdoors people by covering outdoor survival skills, firearms and bow hunting safety certifications, hunting ethics, and more.
Paul Doelz, the MN River Valley Chapter president, wasn’t at the meeting I attended, so I followed up with him the next day to talk more about the archery range and the organization’s mission.
“The Minnesota Deer Hunters Association prides itself on youth education for hunting purposes, firearm safety, wildlife safety, etc.,” he told me. “We feel that providing the archery range is a good community service to offer in the hopes it brings youth into the sport as well as provide people with a safe place to practice.”
He said chapter members are passionate about maintaining the range to ensure it’s free and inviting to the public.
“The one constraint we have is membership. It costs $35 to be a Minnesota Deer Hunter member per year. The organization as a whole is 12,000 members strong in the state of Minnesota,” he said. “What we could really use is more members. The biggest driving force for the organization as a whole is educating youth on firearm safety and youth education of the outdoors in general, and our members help with that. In just our chapter alone, we educate hundreds of youth about firearm safety each year.”
The local chapter raises money through its annual banquet, which is June 5 this year, sponsorships for the archery range, raffles, and activities such as Hides for Habitat, which is part of a Minnesota Deer Hunters Association statewide effort. Hides for Habitat is a recycling program that sells donated deer hides to fur buyers, then uses the money to fund a variety of habitat programs. Since 1985, the program has collected more than 900,000 donated deer hides to raise nearly $5.5 million.
Those efforts and volunteerism are the reason we have such a nice archery range in Shakopee.