May 1 is Mother Goose Day. Most people don’t know that the legendary author of nursery rhymes and fairy tales has a day dedicated to her. It’s not the type of day when people exchange gifts or enjoy a day off, but she deserves some press nevertheless.
Mother Goose is a fictional author. She never existed. Her origin is traced back to a French writer in 1695 who wrote “Tales of My Mother Goose.” The book introduced the world to Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Sleeping Beauty, and other characters we grew up with. Over the centuries, many writers have contributed stories that are attributed to her.
Mother Goose Day started in 1987 to honor, bring awareness to, and celebrate reading and retelling nursery rhymes. There are probably as many images of Mother Goose as there are stories. My favorite, and maybe the most endearing, is a motherly figure wearing a tall hat and a shawl, riding a white goose.
I’m a fan of Mother Goose stories and the day honoring her. When I was 3 or 4 years old, my grandmother, who was a kindergarten teacher, gave me a book with the nursery rhymes. I still remember the book. My favorite story was the old lady who lived in a shoe.
Educators say nursery rhymes play an essential role in teaching young kids to read. The rhymes have characters and a beginning, middle, and end, which are the building blocks of storytelling. They’re usually simple enough for kids to retain and retell, which helps develop their own abilities as storytellers.
Despite the simplicity of nursery rhymes and many fairy tales, they can be entertaining to read at any age. I took a class on fairy tales in college as part of my comparative literature track. Looking at them from academic, social, and historic perspectives is certainly interesting.
I collect books and have several fairy tale compilations spanning Irish, Russian, German, and other cultures. They’re not the type of books I sit down to read cover to cover because they can be repetitive, but they’re enjoyable as short stories, particularly when they have a nice, timeless moral.
If you have some extra time on your hands during the shutdown, especially if you have young kids, it’s an opportunity to revisit the stories and lessons from Mother Goose.