My older son Ethan is home from college because the coronavirus shut down his campus. We’ve been having a lot of conversations about a range of topics. He and I agree on most issues, except politics. It’s caused me to pay more attention to why people in their early 20s, whether you call them millennials or Generation Z, are calling for revolutionary changes.
I encouraged Ethan to write a letter to the editor explaining his thoughts, but he declined, saying people in my generation don’t listen to those in his generation. I hope he’s wrong about that. Regardless, I broke my own rule about not quoting family members in my column to share his perspective.
“The people I graduated with were a few years old when 9/11 happened. We went through two major recessions, and now we’re dealing with a pandemic. And people wonder why we have anxiety and want change,” Ethan said.
He supports a movement rather than a single person.
“Bernie Sanders is only the beginning. He’s old, and he probably won’t run for president again. But people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others will continue to champion the movement to change the status quo,” he said. “As my generation gets older and we represent each other in politics and champion causes that people my age want to see happen, we will see change.”
Causes that Ethan and other millennials advocate for include universal health care.
“What it really comes down to is do you believe people have a right to get medical care regardless of their financial situation?” he said. “It’s abhorrent that any number of people are dying because of costs and middle class people are going bankrupt paying for health care.”
Likewise, he wants to see cleaner, greener environmental policies.
“If climate change is real and we do the right thing by moving toward green energy, buildings, and infrastructures, then we save the planet,” he said. “If it’s not real, then we’ve invested in cleaner energy and have a better planet. Why is that a bad thing? After the coronavirus, I don’t want to hear anything is too expensive. If Donald Trump can dump $50 billion into Wall Street and $1 trillion for a stimulus package, money is obviously not a problem. It’s an excuse.”
Ethan endorses Sanders’ idea that the ultra-wealthy need to pay more in taxes.
“Capitalism is not the problem. The problem is that it’s easy for wealthy people and those born into wealthy families to exploit what capitalism offers. Jeff Bezos is not paying what he should in taxes,” he said. “Millionaires and billionaires have more resources to skirt tax laws.”
Ethan sees cultural change as a moral responsibility.
“It’s not about socialism. It’s about a socioeconomic theory. The political revolution that people talk about with Bernie Sanders is a cultural and moral revolution,” he said. “The most basic way to see this is in the ideas, like the basic idea that people deserve to be taken care of when they can’t take care of themselves. It’s not about taking a rich person’s money away. It’s getting them to pay their tax rate and helping communities.”
Like many young adults who lean left with their politics, Ethan is disappointed with the Democratic frontrunner who’s on pace to seal the nomination.
“Joe Biden and so many others talked about change, but they didn’t have a platform. It’s about beating Trump, then keep doing the same thing,” Ethan said. “There’s nothing wrong with change. We need change. People in politics talk about change because it’s on everyone’s mind, but they don’t do anything. There’s nothing special about Bernie Sanders personally, but he’s an active champion for his causes. You can tell he has passion and you can see he really cares.”
It’s worth noting that millennials will have a significant impact on elections this year and for many elections to come. This generation has already disrupted many industries and is changing how businesses appeal to consumers. It’s only a matter of time before we see them having a bigger influence in politics too.