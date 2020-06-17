I have a lot of respect for police officers. I have an uncle, neighbors, and friends who are current or former cops. When I was a kid, my grandmother told me if I was ever lost or in trouble, to look for a policeman or fireman. The advice always stuck with me.
Last week, I asked the Shakopee Police Department if I could do a ride along. I wanted a first-hand glimpse into their profession. I got permission and spent more than four hours last Friday evening riding with Patrol Officer Jacob Kerr.
Kerr is 26, has been on the force just over three years, is a former member of the Wisconsin National Guard, and is part of a Scott County drug program to help people stay away from crime and out of jail.
The day before I rode with Kerr, he found out he’d been accepted onto the Scott County SWAT team. He’s a graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato, with a major in law enforcement and a minor in alcohol and drug studies. On a personal level, he’s a power weightlifter, engaged to marry his fiancée Mariah in October, and is a Packers fan.
As far as police action goes, my ride along in the Ford SUV occurred on a slow evening. Cops jokingly told me I brought the “rider’s curse,” which means when there’s a rider observing them, they don’t get the usual calls to showcase what they do on a daily basis. But there were calls and traffic violations. Kerr talked to a victim of a hit-and-run, was alerted that a known drug dealer was in town, and pulled over a driver for running a stop sign, then let him off with a warning.
“I don’t mind giving people a break, especially when they’re respectful. With the coronavirus and high unemployment, people are dealing with a lot of anger and stress,” he said. “Some people are just trying to figure out their emotions. They don’t need a ticket on top of that when they might not have a job or the money to pay it.”
Kerr, who wears a body camera, strives to build trust in the community. He stopped to help a trucker who was having trouble with his brakes, and drove to Town Square where he regularly stops to shoot hoops with local teens. As we drove through neighborhoods, he kept an eye out for kids on bikes wearing helmets to give them a certificate for free ice cream. He waved to everyone he saw on the streets, and some kids enthusiastically waved back.
“Community relations are important. Sometimes I stop and let kids look in the vehicle and show them what I carry on my belt,” he said. “They love to touch handcuffs, and their faces light up. As much as I can, I want to make cops look good and do what I can to make the best impression. I think if my fiancée called the police, how would I want them to treat her? That’s how I treat people.”
Shakopee officers pull over drivers who have a broken head, tail, or brake light or turn signal, then give them a voucher for up to $250 to have it fixed.
“We know some people can’t afford to fix a broken light and we don’t want to keep pulling them over for the same thing, so we’re part of a state program that pays for them to get it fixed,” Kerr said.
He got a call about a missing child. “Those are the worst,” he said. “Fortunately, they are almost never really missing.” That was the case with this call. Before we got to the location, the parent found the child sleeping in the house.
About 30% of his job is paperwork. After our ride along, he was going to complete paperwork regarding a recent burglary.
Not surprisingly, his mother and fiancée worry about him. “I tell them, ‘Don’t watch the news,’” he said. While there’s some police backlash locally, which Kerr calls “a little more unrest,” businesses and friends are letting him know they support him. Some have brought meals or snacks to the police station — and yes, cops really do like doughnuts.
“I heard from a friend from the National Guard who’s serving in Afghanistan,” Kerr said. “He said he’d seen what’s happening in Minnesota on TV and called to say, ‘Stay safe. We support you.’”
As a tourist town with attractions like Canterbury Park, Shakopee does have its share of crime. Kerr says fraud is a growing problem and drugs are an ongoing issue. Kerr wants people to know that no matter what they’re dealing with, they can talk to the police.
“Some kids are lost and I want them to know they can trust us and talk to us,” he said. “We’re all humans and we all have emotions. Sometimes we just need to take a few extra minutes to explain a situation and say, ‘How are we going to resolve this?’ It’s really important that kids not be nervous when they see a badge and know they can ask for help.”