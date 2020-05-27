People in town have told me they’re impressed with the work done by the Shakopee Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, both now and before COVID-19 disrupted local businesses. So I called the chamber’s president Angie Whitcomb to see what her team is doing.
We met in her office last week, and several things became immediately apparent. Whitcomb is a fierce advocate for businesses, extremely knowledgeable about how they’re affected by government mandates, and on a personal level, has a great sense of humor.
She’s in regular contact with businesses to hear their concerns. She also shares with them the latest government updates, provides details about various funding programs, and takes the pulse of the Shakopee business community.
“It’s going to take time for businesses to recover,” she told me. “We’re a tourist town with Canterbury Park and Valleyfair. With them not set to open, that hurts our local economy. A lot of the recovery will depend on consumer confidence. Even if you get a green light tomorrow to open at full capacity, it’s not going to be business as usual.”
There are approximately 2,000 businesses in Shakopee, with the downtown area alone hosting about 140. Businesses range from large companies to restaurants to independent businesspeople, and they all contribute to our local economy, Whitcomb said.
“When the executive order came out to open retail but restaurants have to wait until June 1st and then have limited capacity, I reached out to restaurants to see how they’re doing,” Whitcomb said. “I’ve heard everything from ‘We’re going to have to shut our doors’ to ‘We’ll be OK until August 1.’”
Businesses often have the proverbial rainy day fund, but it’s typically for a building repair or upgrading technology, she said.
“There are few rainy day funds to cover being forced to shut down your business,” she notes. “For a lot of our companies, restarting at 25% isn’t doable. They would lose money. Some are better off staying curbside because of overhead costs when they’re open.”
On the bright side, Whitcomb is impressed with how local restaurants, despite dealing with their own hardships, banded together to help others. Pablo’s, Turtle’s, and O’Brien’s have been giving a percentage of their sales each week to various causes, such as out of work hairdressers. Restaurants and other businesses have also been donating food to healthcare workers and others.
“It’s amazing the way our community has rallied around our restaurants. People may be struggling themselves, but they’ve been getting carryout, maybe more than before the shutdown,” she said. “Shakopee businesses and Shakopee people are fiercely loyal to each other. The benevolence has brought me to tears on more than one occasion.”
Throughout the shutdown, Whitcomb has regularly communicated with legislators and the governor. The message has been straightforward.
“We need a light at the end of the tunnel. How do you rationalize a shutdown when all of the neighboring states are open?” she said. “You can’t slow roll this anymore. Businesses can have a social contract with consumers that says, ‘We’ll make this safe for you when you’re in our business.’ Our businesspeople need to be able to feed their kids. That’s what I care about.”
One of the Chamber’s goals is to help businesses enact best practices and safety guidelines relating to COVID-19. Customers, for their part, need to realize that menus may be limited and services may take longer as companies restart or adjust, Whitcomb said.
“People have to be patient. We cannot lose our respect and civility,” she said. “We have an obligation to be decent. If you don’t like the new rules, you know what’s great? You can go somewhere else. Don’t be belligerent to prove a point.”
One of the harder decisions Whitcomb and local businessowners had to make recently was postponing the popular Rhythm on the Rails concert series until next summer.
“Here’s the deal. We don’t want to dilute that program. We built this up, and it’s designed to be an economy driver for downtown,” she said. “I’m not going to invest that much money only to be told we can’t gather. We don’t want to diminish this for our sponsors and the people who come downtown for it.”