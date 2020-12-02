Stan Kusunoki made a big impression on everyone who went through the doors of Red Oak Elementary during his tenure. As the high potential teacher/coordinator from 2004 until he retired in 2020, Kusunoki challenged students to reach their full potential, inspired them to think critically, and was nominated for Teacher of the Year in 2013.
He’s currently active as a poet, writer, arts advocate, musician, and coffee aficionado. People who follow him on social media know he plays the guitar and sings live on Facebook every Sunday at 5 p.m., which he started doing last March.
“I knew about people sharing music during COVID, like people in Italy going to their balconies to sing to each other,” Kusunoki said when we talked last week. “So I sat on my porch and started playing. People on both sides of my house would come out to watch. Now I set up on the sidewalk so I can play to more people.”
The livestream events have reached his brother in Hong Kong, a nephew in Tokyo, a violinist friend in New York, and another friend in Katmandu. Fans are now sending requests, which encouraged him to learn new songs.
Others know him best as a poet. Kusunoki hosts a monthly reading series called “Bridges” at Next Chapter Booksellers in his hometown of St. Paul. He lines up guests to read their poems or books, coordinates the events, and handles the PR. In January, the virtual series will feature two former Red Oak students reading their poetry. One is in college and the other is in high school.
With two published poetry collections and a third on the way, Kusunoki understands the importance of telling stories through poems. His first book “180 Days: Reflections and Observations of a Teacher” came out in 2015. It features his insights as a teacher and from bringing students to young authors conferences, and poetry from former students.
“Ever since college, I’ve kept a journal. I have more than 20 of them now. Sometimes, instead of writing a traditional journal entry, I’ll write a poem,” he said. “That’s the way I kept track of what was going on in my teaching life.”
He was hired at Red Oak the same time as Christine Brown, who was the art teacher before moving to the high school. The two became fast friends, and when Brown was expecting her first child, Kusunoki wrote her a poem. Brown read it at a baby shower at the school, which set a fun precedent for a “Stan Poem” whenever teachers had a special event in their lives.
His second book in 2017, “Items in the News,” includes writings about the deaths of Prince and David Bowie. A third-generation Japanese-American, Kusunoki also wrote about the World War II internment camps that imprisoned his parents and both sets of grandparents. One reviewer called the book a “baby boomers’ zeitgeist.”
The third book, with the working title “Shelter in Place — Poems In a Time of COVID-19,” will be available for general release next September. The cover design will feature a coronavirus graphic on a face mask.
“Once school shut down in March, I started keeping a daily log in poem form about being stuck at home, teaching online, and dealing with COVID,” he said. “When the governor came out with a soft opening on May 18, I had more than 80 poems. A lot of it is spiritual and almost reads like a prayer. One poem is from Memorial Day when we went to the cemetery to say prayers for the dead.”
He also left his mark at Red Oak for his excellent coffee. Decades ago, he befriended Jim Cone, who traded his career in computers for one in coffee, then launched “Coffee and Tea Ltd” and shaped the coffee landscape in the Twin Cities. Kusunoki would share the coffee at school.
His talents extend to photography and calligraphy. Students and staff remember Kusunoki’s personalized cards. He takes his own pictures, creates the cards, and handwrites messages. Part of the inspiration came from his mother’s beautiful handwriting and his grandfather’s art, which was created in the internment camps and displayed in Kusunoki’s childhood home.
“I try to encourage letter writing. It’s becoming a lost art,” he said. “There’s nothing like a handwritten note. I make my own cards taking pictures of my ‘Darwin Prairie Garden.’ Whatever survives in the garden that’s not a weed gets to stay. If I’m lucky, I get a butterfly in the picture.”
His presence will certainly be missed at Red Oak during the holiday season. It’s when he and students would go caroling down the halls and into classrooms.
“I’m going to miss that,” he reflected. “Former students used to come back the day before Christmas break to sing. I got to see and sing with students.”
When a teacher friend retired over 10 years ago, he and students brought the room to tears by singing “Forever Young” to her. It started a tradition of paying tributes to teachers through song.
“It’s a present that I would give to teachers,” he said. “You get back so much when you do this.”