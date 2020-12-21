One thing we should be able to expect from our government, or any other entity for that matter, is a general sense of fairness. When one person, group, or industry is treated differently from others, it causes resentment. Plus it’s just bad policy. Unfortunately, that’s what we’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
The governor is deciding which businesses can open, their closing times, and how many customers can be in the building. Now the government will determine which businesses receive state money and how much they get. When people criticize the government for picking winners and losers in business, this is exactly what they mean.
The losers continue to be restaurants and bars that cannot serve customers indoors, movie theaters that can’t open, youth sports that can’t play games, and health clubs that can’t offer their full portfolio of services during the normally profitable holiday season. Yet it’s OK to ask restaurants to incur the hassle and expense of creating an indoor environment outside in freezing temperatures.
Trying to mitigate a pandemic by micromanaging a handful of industries while having a hands-off approach for others is like having a car that doesn’t work and blaming the headlights. When I shopped at the Eden Prairie Center, food court restaurants were open, but tables and chairs were removed so I couldn’t sit down.
By contrast, with outdoor dining, people must sit down to eat or drink. So I can’t sit to eat or drink inside, but I must sit if I’m doing it outside. Personally, I don’t need the government determining what position I need to be in to enjoy a coffee or a bacon cheeseburger.
I saw a tweet a couple weeks ago from our governor asking people to support local restaurants. Out of curiosity, I read through the first couple dozen responses. Many were hostile, calling the governor a hypocrite for nearly breaking the back of the state’s restaurant industry while asking people to order carryout.
Our governor likes to rally behind the slogan “we’re all in this together.” I suppose it’s a way to tell people who are struggling financially or mentally that everyone else is dealing with hardships too. But it’s not true. Some small businesses have been suppressed to the point they’ve laid off their staffs or closed their doors, while mega-companies that didn’t face restrictions realized record profits.
“CVS Health, Home Depot, and Lowe’s have all earned $1 billion more in profit in 2020 compared to this time last year,” according to MSNBC. “Walmart’s and Amazon’s profits are on a whole other level, up by a mind-boggling 45% and 53% respectively — more than $10 billion between them. Those numbers will likely increase after the holiday season.”
More than 12 million Americans are at risk of losing unemployment aid this month while the rich get richer. America’s 614 billionaires boosted their net worth collectively by $931 billion during the pandemic, according to 24/7 Wall Street. So much for everyone being in this together.
Last week, the governor pulled the rug out from under the usual industries again, less than three days before they were hoping to reopen. It wasn’t entirely unexpected. At this point, many business owners no longer trust the governor to honor his reopen dates.
I don’t think he’s being purposely malicious, but it does make me wonder what’s prompting certain actions. For example, the governor claims he’s making decisions based on data. According to news reports, gyms in Minnesota are responsible for only 0.003% of COVID-19 cases, yet they were shut down. Now that they’re open, they’re not allowed to let members use the showers and they’re the only business I’m aware of that must observe 12 feet of social distancing.
As the pandemic rages on, I don’t feel any safer because restaurants are closed to indoor dining and a few other industries are closed or seeing restrictions while big box stores continue to be crowded. But I do have less faith in our state government to make policies that treat all businesses fairly.