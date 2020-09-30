High school sports across the state have experienced unprecedented change over the last seven months as various seasons have been canceled, postponed, or reinstated, and new protocols for COVID-19 testing have been implemented. To find out how Shakopee student athletes are coping with the disruption, I talked with Shakopee Athletic Director Matt Hanson. Heading into his third year as AD, Hanson oversees all school sports from seventh to 12th grades. He’s impressed with how athletes are responding to the uncertainty and constant change.
“They are the most resilient group of individuals. When we first knew there was a potential to have a fall season, the communication to coaches was that this was going to look completely different,” Hanson said. “We said we’ll try to make this as seamless as possible, but there are going to be a lot of asks for our student athletes. Our coaches have been fantastic, but our athletes are the ones who have driven this to be as successful as it’s been.”
Fall sports teams have been practicing and some, like cross country, girls tennis, and soccer, are competing. No Shakopee team has had to be quarantined.
“Our student athletes understand that the only way we’re going to be able to compete in games and have practice is if they follow every single guideline as closely as possible,” Hanson said. “The athletes are very thankful to have this opportunity, and they don’t want to jeopardize it. They are wearing masks and policing each other, saying, ‘Yeah, get your mask on. You know we have to do this.’”
Even if coaches and athletes don’t agree with all of the restrictions, they’re doing everything needed to keep their seasons alive, he noted.
“Kids are very intuitive. A lot of them, especially multi-sport athletes who played a sport in the spring that got canceled, are very thankful to practice or play in the fall,” Hanson said. “They took the approach, ‘We’re not going to be the ones who screw this up and have our season taken away.’ That’s the mentality that’s taken over.”
Cancelling and postponing seasons had a financial impact on the Minnesota State High School League, which oversees school sports. It may increase the fees it charges schools, which would translate into higher registration fees for students. Hanson said even if fees do increase, no one is ever turned away from a sport because of money.
“Our goal is to remove as many barriers as possible to get kids participating in sports,” he said. “If someone does not have the resources for sports or activities, we have a waiver program that’s no questions asked. With people going through uncertainty financially, if someone needs help, we give them a code to register.”
The bright light at the end of the tunnel is that some teams are now playing games. Football and girls volleyball will start games soon.
“For me, the silver lining is we’re getting to play and practice. Does it look the same? Probably not, especially when you show up at a soccer game and only have a limited number of people and everyone is wearing a mask,” Hanson said. “That still feels a little different, but it’s giving kids opportunities, so that’s my No. 1 goal.”
He said the best case scenario for high school sports is starting each season as close to on time as possible — and finishing those seasons.
“Everyone was devastated when we didn’t have sports last spring,” Hanson said. “We want all three seasons to go off in some form and give as many kids as many opportunities as we can, even if it’s a reduced number of games or weeks.”
Having lived in Shakopee for 18 years and followed the sports programs before becoming AD, Hanson said he’s happy with the current state of Shakopee sports.
“Within the last five years, we’ve seen an upward trend of our youth sports associations doing really well,” he said. “We have lots of students participating from a really young age all the way through high school. We’re starting to see a lot of that success from the youth translating into high school sports, and some of our teams have always done well.”
As examples, he cites boys and girls varsity soccer teams, which are both having strong seasons, and boys having a potential Mr. Soccer candidate. This fall, more than 100 runners signed up for cross country, and more than 60 female athletes tried out for the swim and dive team.
“We are on the path where we have fantastic facilities, a lot of kids who are really interested in sports, and dedicated coaches,” Hanson said. “It just feels like we’re on the right path.”