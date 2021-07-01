When Jake Kutina spent the fall semester of his junior year in college studying abroad in Italy and then in Athens, he developed a love for traveling and wanted to return to Italy. At the end of July, he’ll have the opportunity. He’ll spend nearly 12 months living in Sant’Anselmo all’Aventino, or Saint Anselm on the Aventine. The monastery is located in Cavalieri di Malta Square on the Aventine Hill in the heart of Rome.
“I fell in love with Rome when I was there, and I felt like I spent too short of an amount of time there,” Kutina said. “I enjoyed the Italian hospitality and I loved the people, the food, and the culture. I’m big into history, which is one of the reasons I chose this program. I get to see the cradles of Western and Eastern church history as well as the Roman civilization. Rome has so much history and so many monuments to visit. I just love the vibe of the city.”
He graduated from Saint John’s University in May with a major in global business leadership and a minor in economics, and is a class of 2017 graduate of Shakopee High School. He credits his college for exposing him to international travel and the chance to volunteer in the monastery.
“I would not have known about this unless I had gone to Saint John’s and if I didn’t have peers who are older than me who have already done this,” he said. “There’s something special about going abroad and experiencing something different. You don’t take anything for granted because everything is new again. I like the learning curve of having to acclimate to my surroundings and learning a new language.”
The monastery is large and impressive, and from its position on the hill, offers a view of St. Peter’s Basilica. Monks from all over the world reside in the monastery, and prayer services are held throughout the day. Kutina will be required to attend one service each day.
During his first month and a half in Rome, Kutina will participate in university classes for three to four hours a day to improve his Italian. After studying the language, traveling in Italy, and listening to a daily podcast in Italian, he’s already able to speak it at a basic level.
“The classes are to get us ready to serve in the monastery,” Kutina said. “Part of our daily task will be sitting in something like a help desk to check guests in and answer the phone, so we’ll need to understand Italian and speak it back. I want to be proficient. This is something I want to do and I want to learn.”
Other tasks will include gardening, doing laundry, washing dishes, and potentially being a designated driver for the abbot primate or others.
“I want to be the guy who does the driving because it’ll be a challenge,” he said. “But once I get acclimated to the roads, it’ll be fun. Rome traffic is very much controlled chaos.”
Monastery leaders assign the jobs. “When you get there, you find out where they can use your talents,” Kutina said. “You don’t go in saying you want to do something or that you should be doing this. They find out what your interests are and pick the best fit for driving or gardening or whatever.”
His younger brother Sam attends the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. Next spring, Sam will study abroad, mostly likely in Spain or Ireland. The brothers will get together and be joined by their parents for a reunion somewhere in Europe. During his first trip to Italy, Kutina traveled to Florence, Venice, and the Island of Capri, so he’s looking forward to visiting other European cities.
While at the monastery, he’ll have little communication with the outside world, including limited phone time, because it’s a distraction to his volunteer service. Unlike the Franciscans, who take a vow of poverty, Sant’Anselmo monks follow the Benedictine order, whose motto is “everything in moderation.”
“They practice moderation and not over-indulgence. It’s about balance and moderation, and practicing humility,” Kutina said. “It’s being willing to say, ‘I don’t know everything. I’m here to serve, first and foremost.’ A monastery under the Benedictine rule is a bunch of individuals, in this case men, trying to get closer to God. As volunteers, we’re to serve these people getting closer to God, and we’re serving God by serving them.”
When he returns to Shakopee next June, Kutina plans to pursue a career in investment banking, hopefully with a private equity firm, or possibly attend law school. He said his experience overseas will make him a more attractive candidate for employers.
“I’m looking forward to meeting people and curating as many good relationships as I can. I am wise enough to realize that some of these people I’ll interact with are a lot older and smarter than I am,” he said. “In Rome, I want to learn from them. I look forward to becoming a better person through the relationships I build.”